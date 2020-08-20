The Blitz: A Well-Deserved Day Off

"I think that's something that was kind of instilled in me when I was younger, just growing up and watching my parents work extremely hard, working multiple jobs – my mom and my father," Ford said. "I think it started at a young age and just kind of carried throughout my entire playing career, whatever sport that was. If you want success, you're going to have to put in work and put in extra work at times, too. I'm thinking that's just kind of where it started."