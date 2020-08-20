The Blitz: A Well-Deserved Day Off

August 19, 2020
Three days in the South Florida heat and humidity brings about a well-earned day off Thursday for your Miami Dolphins.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve and linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.
Biegel was traded from New Orleans to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. He previously spent time with New Orleans (2018-19) and Green Bay (2017). Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by the Packers in the 2017 NFL draft.
Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on Jan. 7, 2019, his first NFL contract. He played in all 16 games last year with six starts, totaling 40 tackles (21 solo), 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed. Eguavoen also played three seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.
They said it
Isaiah Ford has been a consistent performer through the first three days of Dolphins practice. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick praised Ford last December for his knowledge of the offense and hard work every day after practice.
"I said this the last few weeks about Isaiah Ford, but he's a special guy," Fitzpatrick said after the Week 17 win in New England. "(He's) a guy that you can just rely on in any situation."
Ford talked Wednesday about how and when he developed that relentless work ethic.
"I think that's something that was kind of instilled in me when I was younger, just growing up and watching my parents work extremely hard, working multiple jobs – my mom and my father," Ford said. "I think it started at a young age and just kind of carried throughout my entire playing career, whatever sport that was. If you want success, you're going to have to put in work and put in extra work at times, too. I'm thinking that's just kind of where it started."
Around the Beat
Noah Igbinoghene has his hands full against this Dolphins receiving corps. Preston Williams led all Dolphins receivers in receptions and yardage at the time of his 2019 injury, and was near the top of the rookie leaderboard throughout the entire NFL. DeVante Parker finished fifth in receiving yards and fourth in touchdowns in the NFL. Igbinoghene has drawn the two trees regularly in Dolphins practice.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed some of the thoughts and opinions around Dolphins camp about Miami's first-round cornerback.
Igbinoghene, the 30th pick of the last NFL draft, is an incredible athlete. But on the day he was drafted, general manager Chris Grier specifically cited his competitiveness.
"I'm a fiery guy," Igbinoghene said. "I like to win. I like to win a lot."
Through three days of padded practice, those moments of anger have been few and far between for the 20-year-old defender out of Auburn. And that's not just a good thing for the Dolphins — it's a great thing. He has been matched up against the best the team has to offer and has held his own.
Stat of the Day
Isaiah Ford made the most of his opportunity last December with his best stretch of production in his young Dolphins career. Ford contributed in a big way over the final four games with 21 receptions for 235 receiving yards (8.1 yards per target).
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 20, 2013 - President Barack Obama welcomes Head Coach Don Shula and more than 20
members of the 1972 Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins to the White House to honor the NFL's only perfect season. It did not become common practice for Super Bowl champions to visit the White House until after 1980.
Content On Tap
The Drive Time Training Camp Special makes its debut this afternoon. We are also debuting our first animated version of the Fish Tank podcast. As always, we'll have our Top News story at the conclusion of the day, as well as another edition of the Drive Time podcast.