The Blitz: A Well-Deserved Day Off

Aug 20, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

August 19, 2020

Three days in the South Florida heat and humidity brings about a well-earned day off Thursday for your Miami Dolphins.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

The Miami Dolphins today announced they have placed linebacker Vince Biegel on injured reserve and linebacker Sam Eguavoen on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Biegel was traded from New Orleans to Miami on Sept. 1, 2019. He played in 15 games with 10 starts for the Dolphins last year, totaling 57 tackles (26 solo), 2.5 sacks, one interception and one pass defensed. He previously spent time with New Orleans (2018-19) and Green Bay (2017). Biegel originally entered the NFL as a fourth-round pick (108th overall) by the Packers in the 2017 NFL draft.

Eguavoen was signed by the Dolphins on Jan. 7, 2019, his first NFL contract. He played in all 16 games last year with six starts, totaling 40 tackles (21 solo), 3.5 sacks and one pass defensed. Eguavoen also played three seasons (2016-18) with the Saskatchewan Roughriders of the Canadian Football League.

They said it

Isaiah Ford has been a consistent performer through the first three days of Dolphins practice. Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick praised Ford last December for his knowledge of the offense and hard work every day after practice.

"I said this the last few weeks about Isaiah Ford, but he's a special guy," Fitzpatrick said after the Week 17 win in New England. "(He's) a guy that you can just rely on in any situation."

Related Links

Ford talked Wednesday about how and when he developed that relentless work ethic.

"I think that's something that was kind of instilled in me when I was younger, just growing up and watching my parents work extremely hard, working multiple jobs – my mom and my father," Ford said. "I think it started at a young age and just kind of carried throughout my entire playing career, whatever sport that was. If you want success, you're going to have to put in work and put in extra work at times, too. I'm thinking that's just kind of where it started."

Around the Beat

Noah Igbinoghene has his hands full against this Dolphins receiving corps. Preston Williams led all Dolphins receivers in receptions and yardage at the time of his 2019 injury, and was near the top of the rookie leaderboard throughout the entire NFL. DeVante Parker finished fifth in receiving yards and fourth in touchdowns in the NFL. Igbinoghene has drawn the two trees regularly in Dolphins practice.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed some of the thoughts and opinions around Dolphins camp about Miami's first-round cornerback.

Igbinoghene, the 30th pick of the last NFL draft, is an incredible athlete. But on the day he was drafted, general manager Chris Grier specifically cited his competitiveness.

"I'm a fiery guy," Igbinoghene said. "I like to win. I like to win a lot."

Through three days of padded practice, those moments of anger have been few and far between for the 20-year-old defender out of Auburn. And that's not just a good thing for the Dolphins — it's a great thing. He has been matched up against the best the team has to offer and has held his own.

Stat of the Day

Isaiah Ford made the most of his opportunity last December with his best stretch of production in his young Dolphins career. Ford contributed in a big way over the final four games with 21 receptions for 235 receiving yards (8.1 yards per target).

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

August 20, 2013 - President Barack Obama welcomes Head Coach Don Shula and more than 20 

members of the 1972 Super Bowl champion Miami Dolphins to the White House to honor the NFL's only perfect season. It did not become common practice for Super Bowl champions to visit the White House until after 1980.

Content On Tap

The Drive Time Training Camp Special makes its debut this afternoon. We are also debuting our first animated version of the Fish Tank podcast. As always, we'll have our Top News story at the conclusion of the day, as well as another edition of the Drive Time podcast.

Related Content

The Blitz: Defense Focused On Takeaways
news

The Blitz: Defense Focused On Takeaways

The Dolphins defense forced two takeaways in Tuesday's practice; Eric Rowe talks about the emphasis on getting the ball
The Blitz: We Have No Choice But To Be Ready
news

The Blitz: We Have No Choice But To Be Ready

Day 2 of training camp is here and we have you covered on the latest from Davie
The Blitz: Dolphins Staff Focused on Teaching, Communication
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Staff Focused on Teaching, Communication

Dolphins coaching staff for 2020 details importance of communicating, emphasis on teaching
The Blitz: There's Joy In Hard Work
news

The Blitz: There's Joy In Hard Work

Building relationships and getting better every day -- the focus of Dolphins training camp
The Blitz: One Month From Football
news

The Blitz: One Month From Football

With opening day one month away, we look at the latest from Dolphins HQ
The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine
news

The Blitz: South Florida Sunshine

The latest from Davie, what's on-tap, and linebacker Jerome Baker's energy source
Grpahic: The Blitz Featuring Byron Jones
news

The Blitz: Cornerback Byron Jones Fitting In Early

Brian Flores spoke about the Dolphins new cornerback on Monday, and how he's working with his new team.
The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom
news

The Blitz: Gailey Brings Degree Of Offensive Freedom

The Dolphins are back at it for Week 2 of strength and conditioning, here's the latest from Davie.
The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary Of Dan Marino's Hall Of Fame Induction
news

The Blitz: 15-Year Anniversary Of Dan Marino's Hall Of Fame Induction

An update on the roster and why Brian Flores values communication.
The Blitz: Personalities Meshing Early At Training Camp
news

The Blitz: Personalities Meshing Early At Training Camp

Players address media, roster news and all the latest from Davie.
The Blitz: Training And Transactions
news

The Blitz: Training And Transactions

Catch up on everything you, the Dolphins fan, need to know for Wednesday.

Advertising