The Blitz: Avoiding Complacency 

Continuity is also prevalent in the trenches on the other side for New England. Each of the Patriots projected starters at left guard (Joe Thuney), center (David Andrews) and right guard (Shaq Mason) have been with the Patriots since Godchaux arrived in Miami.

The big Dolphins defensive tackle talked about the familiarity of that matchup and how he works and prepares for an opponent that knows him so well.

"Don't get lulled to sleep," Godchaux said. "I think a lot of people, when they see the same guy each and every time, 'they're like I know this guy. I've been playing against him for three to four years. I just see them on Sunday.' That's where a lot of people go wrong. Don't get complacent. They have some great guys up front. They play together well as a team. I know I've played those guys for going on four years. Everybody has an offseason, everybody either gets better or they get worse. I just kind of take that same approach each and every game."

Around the beat

Ryan Fitzpatrick is entering his 16th season in the NFL (second with Miami). When he takes his first snap Sunday, it'll be his eighth opening-day start (4-3 with 17 touchdowns compared to only six interceptions).

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe detailed the importance of the veteran quarterback to the Dolphins' operation.

There was no team meeting to announce Ryan Fitzpatrick as the Miami Dolphins' starting quarterback. It was simply assumed, veteran guard Jesse Davis said, until coach Brian Flores announced the news to the media on Monday.

Fitzpatrick, who is entering his 16th season in the NFL, was the best quarterback throughout the Dolphins' training camp, even if he wasn't the most talked about one after rookie first-round pick Tua Tagovailoa's arrival. So, being named the Dolphins' starter might not have been a surprise, but it still meant "a ton" to Fitzpatrick.

Stat of the Day

Pro Football Focus measures plays against the run with a stat classified as a run stop. The metric tracks the number of tackles a player makes within two yards of the line of scrimmage. Dolphins defensive tackle Davon Godchaux led the NFL with 33 run stops while lined up in an interior defensive line position.