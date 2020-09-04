The Blitz: Ballers

"The game is kind of slowing down to me," Igbinoghene said. "I feel like it's been hard for a lot of rookies in this class because we didn't have a preseason or minicamp or anything like that; so I really had to progress just in the meeting room, honestly. I feel like just mentally, I've really grown. Physically as well, just as far as my technique and stuff like that – just little details of the game and just mentally overall."

Around the Beat

With camp wrapping up, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic submitted his report card on each of the first-year players, including Igbinoghene.

Igbinoghene was tasked with a lot of reps early on, especially with Xavien Howard missing all of training camp, and he never backed down. In fact, he won many of his one-on-one battles. At just 20 years old, Igbinoghene possesses that special drive to lock down his receiver and prevent his opposition from catching the ball. Many of his defensive teammates, including Rowe and Bobby McCain, have praised him for the early impressions he has made. They've both noted Igbinoghene's explosiveness and knack for disrupting the passing game.

Stat of the Day

Per Pro Football Focus, Igbinoghene was in coverage on 879 snaps over two years at Auburn. From those 879 plays, only three resulted in touchdowns courtesy of Igbinoghene's matchup.