The Blitz: Ballers

September 4, 2020
Roster Comings and Goings
They said it
The Dolphins traded down four spots from 26 to 30 in April's draft. The target at 30 was a physical, competitive, young cornerback out of Auburn in Noah Igbinoghene. The rookie has seen plenty of work in his first training camp and acquitted himself well against a Dolphins receiving corps that has notable production on their NFL resumes.
Thursday, Igbinoghene discussed a variety of topics including the mental side of the game slowing down for him as the regular season approaches.
"The game is kind of slowing down to me," Igbinoghene said. "I feel like it's been hard for a lot of rookies in this class because we didn't have a preseason or minicamp or anything like that; so I really had to progress just in the meeting room, honestly. I feel like just mentally, I've really grown. Physically as well, just as far as my technique and stuff like that – just little details of the game and just mentally overall."
Around the Beat
With camp wrapping up, Josh Tolentino of The Athletic submitted his report card on each of the first-year players, including Igbinoghene.
Igbinoghene was tasked with a lot of reps early on, especially with Xavien Howard missing all of training camp, and he never backed down. In fact, he won many of his one-on-one battles. At just 20 years old, Igbinoghene possesses that special drive to lock down his receiver and prevent his opposition from catching the ball. Many of his defensive teammates, including Rowe and Bobby McCain, have praised him for the early impressions he has made. They've both noted Igbinoghene's explosiveness and knack for disrupting the passing game.
Stat of the Day
Per Pro Football Focus, Igbinoghene was in coverage on 879 snaps over two years at Auburn. From those 879 plays, only three resulted in touchdowns courtesy of Igbinoghene's matchup.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 4, 1994 – After missing the final 11 games of the 1993 season with a torn right Achilles' tendon, Dan Marino returns to action as he throws for 473 yards and five touchdowns to lead the Dolphins to a 39-35 win over the New England Patriots at Joe Robbie Stadium. Marino sets an NFL record by throwing for four or more touchdown passes in a game for the 18th time in his career, breaking his tie with Johnny Unitas, and also throws the 300th touchdown pass of his career to join Fran Tarkenton (343 touchdowns) as the only quarterbacks in NFL history with 300-plus career touchdowns.
Content On Tap
