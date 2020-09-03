Top News: Whatever the Coaches Ask

Howard talked about how his style and the weather in Miami pair together, including a note from the last time he played at Hard Rock Stadium as a visitor (Howard was injured last year as a member of the Eagles and did not play in the Week 13 game in Miami, but did play here in 2018 as a member of the Bears).

"I usually train down here; but just practicing down here in this heat is a lot different," Howard said. "But, it's definitely going to be an advantage for us. I played down here two or three years ago and my team, we were dead. I know the advantage it is playing down here in this heat. Just practicing (here), we're going to be in shape."

Bring on the games

In a little over a week, the Dolphins will board the team charter to New England. Flores talked about the schedule leading up to game day and when the team will officially begin game preparation.

"We've started some preparation on (New England), trying to get familiar with their personnel," Flores said. They've got some new players, but at the same time, we're going to use today and work on some things that we may not have seen from our offense, our defense today, over the course of training camp – not necessarily New England, but just different looks that we haven't seen offensively, defensively."

Flores continued the thought about seeing something besides their own schematics.

"Really in training camp you work against – whatever your defense does, that's what you're going to see offensively," Flores said. "Whatever your offense does, that's what you're going to see defensively. Whatever you do in the kicking game, that's what you see. But some other teams are a little bit different and there are some other concepts that we need to see more of. So that's what we're working on today and then we'll get into the game plan a little later in the week probably."