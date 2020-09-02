Top News: Dolphins Assistants Talk Coaching Philosophies

Hobby on defensive line rotation: "With all of the double teams that those guys get and all of the pressure they get on the inside run game, you like to kind of keep them as fresh as possible and try to get a good rotation on each one of them. Just different packages that some people might play a little bit more than others, but it's definitely a conscious effort to keep them fresh."

Ryan Fitzpatrick stories

Brown on the Miami QB: "He's not changed as a person in any way, shape or form. He loves to play the game. He likes the mental aspect of the game and loves to compete."

Godsey on Fitzpatrick: "Since 2014 when I specifically coached him in Houston, the most important thing about that position is communicating to everybody on the team. Getting on the same page, that's hard to do when you're not together and have already experienced it in OTAs. So now that we're in training camp, it's that much vital. Just personally, Ryan means so much. He talks to us daily at all of the positions. Our heart aches for him, and I think I'm speaking for everybody on the team when I say that."

Grizzard on Fitzpatrick and the Harvard-Yale rivalry: "Unfortunately when I was at Yale, we did not beat Harvard one time, so five years – brutal – again, not happy about that. But I can't remember who we were playing. I feel like it was the Jets or somebody and Yale was playing Harvard, and I had the pleasure of watching it with him on his phone as Yale beat Harvard, so that was a highlight of time spent with him."

Individual evaluations

Studesville on RB Salvon Ahmed: "I thought that he did a nice job up in Washington. I think it was very similar to what Myles (Gaskin) did when he was up in Washington. He ran the ball (well). He uses speed out in space. He made a lot of plays up there. He's just an exciting young player."