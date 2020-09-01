Top News: Pressure Bursts Pipes, Season 12 Days Out

"They've been receptive to everything and just kind of bringing them along with what we see out there, what we're calling and just helping them get where they need to be," Davis said. "A lot of the vets on this team have come together and helped these rookies along and tried to build the chemistry, but we can kind of feel it in the locker room as well. The camaraderie has been very high."

New Dolphins running back Matt Breida is familiar with a team full of young players. He, for the second time, compared the mood and atmosphere of the Dolphins locker room to the 49ers in 2017 when he first arrived on the NFL scene.

"This locker room kind of reminds me a little bit of San Francisco when I first got there," Breida said. "We've got a lot of young guys, guys don't have big egos on the team. I think a lot of guys feel like they've got a lot to prove in the league, and that's only going to help our chemistry as the season goes on. We're just going to build on that. We've got a lot of guys who love to compete.

Doing whatever they ask

Breida is no stranger to earning his way onto a roster by impressing in camp as a rookie. The former undrafted free agent earned his way into a prominent role on a team that would eventually play in a Super Bowl and, individually speaking, Breida would average an even five-yards per carry through three seasons with that club.

Breida talked about his role on the Dolphins and his willingness to accept whatever is asked of him.