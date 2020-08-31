Top News: Dolphins, Fitzpatrick Back to Work

The Dolphins made a change to the roster Monday morning when they waived linebacker James Crawford and signed wide receiver Andy Jones.

Jones had been waived by Miami on April 20, 2020. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad during the 2019 season. Jones has also spent time with Detroit (2017-19), Houston (2017) and Dallas (2016-17). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016. During his career, Jones has played in 11 games with three starts, totaling 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown.

Saturday scrimmage evaluation

"I'd have to see the film to be honest with you," Brian Flores said after Saturday's scrimmage.

Monday, Flores answered the imminently looming question about what he saw when he reviewed the tape.

"Defensively, just communication," Flores said. "There were a couple of instances where we had the wrong amount of people on the field, so we've got to get that cleaned up. But I thought they played hard."

Coach continued discussing the quarterback play, the offensive line, and the work of the specialists in the kicking game.

"From an offensive line standpoint, we made a few moves there," Flores said. "We played Robert Hunt with some different guys; we played Solomon (Kindley) with some different guys. It was good to get Hunt up there with some of those more veteran players, so that was good. I thought he played well. I thought the line as a whole played well. I thought our specialists played well. I think (Matt) Haack had a couple of really good punts. Jason (Sanders) kicked the ball well. We got some good snaps out of Blake (Ferguson)."

Clayton Fejedelem came down with one of two interceptions for the defense during the scrimmage and broke the play down on Monday.