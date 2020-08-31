The Blitz: Veterans Setting The Example

August 31, 2020

The start of the regular season is inside of two weeks. Before the Dolphins travel to New England, with cut-down day looming at week's end, the Dolphins are back on the field Monday for another opportunity to get better.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

Saturday, the Dolphins traded linebacker Raekwon McMillan to the Las Vegas Raiders. Miami also sends a 2021 fifth-round pick in exchange for a fourth-round selection in the same draft.

They said it

New Dolphins center Ted Karras embodies many of the traits Brian Flores and Chris Grier look for in a player. He's tough (1,040 snaps in 2019), he's smart (only eight penalties committed over 45 starts as a pro and collegian) and he's a leader.

Karras talked Saturday about the young players in the offensive line room and the level of satisfaction he garners from serving in the mentor role.