The Blitz: Saturday At Hard Rock Stadium

August 29, 2020

It's game day! Sort of. The Dolphins' 10th practice of training camp 2020 will be held Saturday at Hard Rock Stadium. As the team gears up for the opener -- just 15 days away -- we get you ready for the weekend on The Blitz.

**Roster Comings and Goings

**There are no roster updates to report at this time.

They said it

Several of the Dolphins safeties have cornerback experience; Eric Rowe and Bobby McCain led all Dolphins safeties in snaps last season. The former – Rowe – opened the year at his familiar cornerback position while McCain began his transition during organized team activities in the spring.

Miami also used a third-round pick (No. 70 overall) on Texas safety Brandon Jones. Jones played 285 snaps at free safety and 154 more in the box (strong safety). Jones lined up in the slot (371 snap) more than any other position.

Brian Flores talked on Friday about the value of rostering safeties with cornerback experience.