Top News: Training Camp Recap -- Day 9

The running back returning the favor first on Friday was Myles Gaskin. Flores talked about his evaluation of the run game without live tackling earlier this week.

"There is contact defensively on our offensive and defensive lines, so you get a pretty good feel for who is getting yards, who would break what tackle," Flores said. "But at the running back position, are they making the right cut? The blocking, from a protection standpoint, has been good for the most part, at least as far as knowing who to block and where to go. In the pass game, I think they're doing a good job in the pass game as well. It's a good group, a lot of competition."

We'll check back in on Gaskin in the big plays segment.

After a couple of series of defensive wins, the offense came to life.

Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa threw back-to-back touchdowns to Adam Shaheen and Malcolm Perry. Both scoring strikes came from 15 yards out on well-placed passes.

Ereck Flowers rarely pops up in the notes, typically a sign that he's executing his job. He created a massive hole on a big run that we'll cover in the big plays segment.

Preston Williams caught a touchdown from Ryan Fitzpatrick in red zone work, and the Dolphins backs found pay dirt on several occasions with the wealth being shared. Gaskin, Jordan Howard, Matt Breida and Chandler Cox all had rushing touchdowns on Friday.

Dolphins defensive depth

With some spending cash and a boatload of draft picks, the Dolphins were an active participant upgrading the roster this offseason. In March, the team put a priority on improving the overall talent and strengthening its depth; plans that are bearing fruit so far in August workouts.

Each group has different players flashing every day.

On the defensive line, Raekwon Davis and Zach Sieler made a handful of plays on Friday including a pass breakup and a tackle for loss.

In the second level, Raekwon McMillan and Elandon Roberts continue to thump bodies in the run game. Kamu Grugier-Hill and Andrew Van Ginkel have shown a penchant for making plays in coverage and as rushers, while Kyle Van Noy and Jerome Baker do a little bit of everything.