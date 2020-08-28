The Blitz: X Marks the Spot

Eight months later, Ford talked about the development of that relationship and bond he shares with Fitzpatrick.

"When he first got here last year for OTAs, we were kind of naturally on the same page with a few routes," Ford said. "That continued into training camp with us staying after practice, asking questions to try and get a sense for how he sees things so I can be creative within my routes. Doing that repetitively kind of built a rapport so that when I was called up towards the end of the season we just picked up where we left off."

Around the Beat

On Wednesday, safety Kavon Frazier spoke to the South Florida media. He discussed his position in the defense, his desire to do whatever he can to help the Dolphins win, but his voice regarding social injustices rang the loudest.

Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel has more.

Frazier, who began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, said he was racially profiled as a 10 year old, while growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.

It was a nightmare experience that raises unwelcome flashbacks and continues to shape his outlook on life in the current climate of the Black Lives Matters protest.

"Police thought I had a gun on me, but I was just a 10-year-old innocent kid who went to Christian school all my life and doing all the right things," Frazier said.

Stat of the Day

Thursday, Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer talked about the importance of takeaways and how closely related turnover-margin is to victories in the NFL. In 2019, nine of the top 10 teams in turnover differential qualified for postseason play. The last time the Dolphins led the NFL in turnover margin was 2008 with a +17 differential. Miami won the AFC East that season.