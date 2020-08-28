The Blitz: X Marks the Spot

August 28, 2020
We are back after a day off. Thursday, we heard from the Dolphins defensive assistants and the special teams coordinator, but Friday is back to the grind on the field.
Here's what's happening today in Davie
Roster Comings and Goings
On Thursday, the Miami Dolphins announced they have acquired a 2021 conditional seventh-round draft pick from the New York Jets in exchange for running back Kalen Ballage.
The Dolphins also announced they have activated cornerback Xavien Howard off the reserve/COVID-19* and active/physically unable to perform lists. The team also signed defensive end Avery Moss and waived cornerback Picasso Nelson Jr. and center Donell Stanley.
They said it
Isaiah Ford appeared on the Drive Time Training Camp Special show on Thursday. There, he discusses a variety of topics from his scholarship foundation, the grind of training camp, and his relationship with quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick.
After last year's finale in New England, Fitzpatrick called Ford a "special guy. A guy you can just rely on in any situation."
Eight months later, Ford talked about the development of that relationship and bond he shares with Fitzpatrick.
"When he first got here last year for OTAs, we were kind of naturally on the same page with a few routes," Ford said. "That continued into training camp with us staying after practice, asking questions to try and get a sense for how he sees things so I can be creative within my routes. Doing that repetitively kind of built a rapport so that when I was called up towards the end of the season we just picked up where we left off."
Around the Beat
On Wednesday, safety Kavon Frazier spoke to the South Florida media. He discussed his position in the defense, his desire to do whatever he can to help the Dolphins win, but his voice regarding social injustices rang the loudest.
Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel has more.
Frazier, who began his NFL career with the Dallas Cowboys, said he was racially profiled as a 10 year old, while growing up in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
It was a nightmare experience that raises unwelcome flashbacks and continues to shape his outlook on life in the current climate of the Black Lives Matters protest.
"Police thought I had a gun on me, but I was just a 10-year-old innocent kid who went to Christian school all my life and doing all the right things," Frazier said.
Stat of the Day
Thursday, Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer talked about the importance of takeaways and how closely related turnover-margin is to victories in the NFL. In 2019, nine of the top 10 teams in turnover differential qualified for postseason play. The last time the Dolphins led the NFL in turnover margin was 2008 with a +17 differential. Miami won the AFC East that season.
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 28, 2008 - The University of Miami plays its first home football game at Dolphin Stadium with a 52-7 win over Charleston Southern before a crowd of 48,119.
