The Blitz: Get the Football

Aug 27, 2020 at 08:00 AM
Travis Wingfield

August 27, 2020

After a Wednesday practice that drilled fundamentals and conditioning, Thursday brings a well-deserved day off for Dolphins players.

Here's what's happening today in Davie

Roster Comings and Goings

On Wednesday, the Miami Dolphins announced they have been awarded running back Salvon Ahmed off waivers from San Francisco.

Ahmed was signed by San Francisco as an undrafted college free agent on May 1, 2020. A three-year letterman (2017-19) at Washington, Ahmed earned third-team All-Pac 12 honors as a junior in 2019. He totaled 188 carries for 1,020 yards (5.4 avg.) and 11 touchdowns last year, adding 16 receptions for 84 yards (5.3 avg.). During his career, Ahmed totaled 353 carries for 2,016 yards (5.7 avg.) and 21 touchdowns. 

They said it

The learning curve is steep for rookies; and not just when it comes to learning the playbook and terminology. For most, the entire catalog of what it takes to be a pro requires some experience before fully mastering the process.

Cornerback Nik Needham learned that lesson first hand when he failed his initial conditioning test at the start of the 2019 season. While embarrassing in the moment, Needham says it taught him a valuable lesson that led to the third-most snaps on the defense and a big role in the Miami secondary.

"(My goal this offseason) was just getting in shape," Needham said. "Last year I came into camp at 205 and I wasn't able to run at my full potential and finish a whole practice through that heat. So I came in and had one of my best overall body compositions; so I was a good body weight and body fat. That's what I was focused on – just eating right and really taking it more professionally."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins defensive backs are heeding the direction new defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander. Alexander's emphasis on playing the ball – a mantra that sparked a competition of tracking points for interceptions, scoops, and other takeaway-related plays – ignites competition at Dolphins camp.

Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald has more.

Defensive backs coach Gerald Alexander keeps a running tally of big plays (and miscues) by his group, with major bragging rights — and maybe even a few prizes — are on the line.

"It's a very good way to inspire all of us just to get better and to push ourselves in practice, especially the point system and whatever it is — awards that come out of it, gifts that come out of it," said rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene. "It just pushes all of us and makes it a competition, and we all love competition here. It just makes us better. To pit whatever it is — picks, [pass breakups], running to the ball, stuff like that — I feel like it just makes all of us do what we need to do in practice."

Stat of the Day

After earning a place in the starting lineup in Week 9 of the 2019 season, cornerback Nik Needham posted impressive statistics over the next three games. From Week 9 to Week 11, Needham registered an interception, a sack, 21 tackles, nine run stops and five pass breakups.

On this Day in Dolphins History

August 27, 1986 - Topping Out Ceremonies take place at Dolphin Stadium as the highest point of construction is reached.

Content On Tap

The Dolphins defensive assistants – and special teams coordinator Danny Crossman – will meet with the media on Thursday morning. We'll cover those press conferences both on MiamiDolphins.com and on the Drive Time podcast.

Plus, the second edition of the Drive Time Training Camp Special show will premier later this afternoon.

