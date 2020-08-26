The Blitz: Hump Day

August 26, 2020
We've reached the half-way point of training camp 2020. Seven practices are in the rearview and seven more are coming down the pipeline.
Here's what's happening today in Davie
Roster Comings and Goings
On Monday, the Dolphins announced they have waived/injured defensive end Curtis Weaver. Tuesday, Weaver was claimed by the Cleveland Browns.
Trent Harris, who was waived by the team in July, has re-signed and was on the practice field Tuesday.
They said it
Josh Rosen spoke to the media on Tuesday and discussed a refreshed mindset and positivity heading into his second year with the Dolphins.
"I like competing, but I think a lot of it is there is just a lot to learn and I think you kind of have to treasure the moments that you're with a 16-year vet with (Ryan Fitzpatrick) and a coordinator like Chan (Gailey) who's been around the game for a long time," Rosen said. "All I can control is my development, and I think that's going in a good direction. I'm enjoying it more than I ever have actually."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins defense filled up the stat sheet during Tuesday's practice with sacks, batted passes and an interception. The offense found revenge late with a surge during the red zone and two-point conversion period of practice.
Safid Deen of the South Florida Sun Sentinel detailed the back-and-forth affair and constant pressure applied by Miami's two new free agent pass rushers in Emmanuel Ogbah and Shaq Lawson.
Ogbah led the charge with a sack and three tipped passes, Lawson and Strowbridge each had two sacks, and Van Ginkel had two tipped passes including an interception on Tagovailoa at the goal line during a 2-point conversion attempt in the final two-minute sequence of practice.
Stat of the Day
Ogbah had a career-high 5.5 sacks last season for the Chiefs despite playing in just 10 games and a career-low 251 pass rush reps.
The pressure data from Ogbah's career, according to Pro Football Focus, has been consistent. With 125 pressures spread across his four seasons, Ogbah's career pass rush productivity rate is 8.3 percent. Last year in Kansas City, Ogbah produced a 10.7 percent pressure rate, topping his career-best 9.4 pressure rate his rookie year in 2016 with the Browns.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 26, 1996 – The Dolphins home field, previously known as Joe Robbie Stadium, was renamed to Pro Player Park after name rights were sold to Pro Player, an apparel brand by Fruit of the Loom.
Content On Tap
We'll recap all the day's action on the Drive Time podcast and on MiamiDolphins.com with the Top News story.