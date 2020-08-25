The Blitz: Goin' Deep

August 25, 2020
After a busy Monday of roster activity, big plays for the offense, and the sixth padded practice of training camp, we're onto Day 7 for a Tuesday full of Dolphins news and notes.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
On Monday, the Dolphins announced they have waived/injured defensive end Curtis Weaver.
They said it
Preston Williams, returning from an ACL injury last November, is off to a strong start in training camp. Williams worked diligently this offseason to get back on the field, a routine with which he's all too familiar.
"It's not my first rodeo with the ACL, the knee injury," Williams said "I just knew I needed to work as hard as I could to get back in time for camp. I just came here every day, stayed here the whole summer, all offseason, worked my ass off. Now I'm getting my reps at practice, so I'm just happy to be out there with the guys."
Around the Beat
Going from undrafted rookie to opening day starter, Williams' talent was apparent early on in his time in Miami.
Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sentinel wrote about Williams on Monday, asking the question, just how good is the second-year receiver?
Stat of the Day
At the time of his injury, Williams was near the top of the leaderboard for the three major statistical categories among 2019 rookie receivers. Through nine weeks, Williams was tied for the rookie lead with receptions (32, Terry McLaurin), third in receiving yards (428) and tied for third in touchdowns (4).
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 25, 2016 – Playing on national television at a neutral site in Orlando, the Dolphins picked up a Week 3 preseason win over Matt Ryan and the Atlanta Falcons. Reshad Jones intercepted a pass in the end zone and running backs Arian Foster and Damien Williams found paydirt on the other end to cap the 17-6 victory.
