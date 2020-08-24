The Blitz: Rookie Offensive Linemen Putting in the Work

August 24, 2020
The Dolphins hit the field today for the sixth padded practice of training camp. The trip to Foxboro is only 20 days away, but there's plenty of work to be done before kicking off the season against rival New England.
Here's what's happening today in Davie
Roster Comings and Goings
From Saturday:
The Miami Dolphins announced they have signed safety Nate Holley.
Holley originally entered the NFL on June 8, 2018 when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent training camp there before he was waived on Sept. 2, 2018. Holley also spent time with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League (2018) and the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (2019). He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie following the 2019 season after he totaled 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception in 18 games.
They said it
The Dolphins selected three offensive linemen in the top 111 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. Austin Jackson from USC, Robert Hunt from Louisiana Lafayette and Solomon Kindley from Georgia are embracing the grind of their first camp. Kindley, Miami's fourth-round pick, said the trio developed a relationship back in February.
"Austin said the other day, 'could you all imagine all three of us would have been at the Miami Dolphins at the Combine?' Because at the Combine, they split us up into groups and I was like No. 28, Austin was like No. 30 and Rob (Hunt) was like No. 25; and we were all with each other the whole Combine," Kindley said. "Those are my boys. I'm glad to be with them."
Around the Beat
Brian Flores discussed his evaluation of the 18th pick (Jackson) of April's draft in his Saturday press conference. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post has the details.
"He's obviously learning," said Dolphins coach Brian Flores. "He's improving on a daily basis. This is a talented kid — tough, he's smart and like all the young players, all the rookies, all the rookie players, he's improving every day. He's getting better.
Stat of the Day
Today, it's a three-pronged stat-of-the-day.
Jackson logged 1,923 career snaps at USC with 1,152 coming in pass protection. He allowed only 33 quarterback pressures, good for a 97.2 percent productive pass blocking rate.
Hunt played 2,022 career snaps for the Ragin' Cajuns. He allowed only 11 quarterback hits on 993 pass blocking snaps and 33 pressures.
Kindley played 2,005 snaps with 901 reps as a pass blocker. With only 26 quarterback pressures allowed, Kindley's productive pass-blocking rate was 97.1 in his Georgia career.
On this Day in Dolphins History
August 24, 2002 – The Dolphins were in Houston for the first Texans home game at Reliant Stadium (now NRG Stadium). Miami spoiled the party for the 69,492 fans in attendance with a 24-3 victory. Ricky Williams and Rob Konrad rushed for touchdowns and the defense registered four sacks and two interceptions against first-overall pick David Carr.
