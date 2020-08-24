The Blitz: Rookie Offensive Linemen Putting in the Work

Holley originally entered the NFL on June 8, 2018 when he signed with the Los Angeles Rams. He spent training camp there before he was waived on Sept. 2, 2018. Holley also spent time with the Nebraska Danger of the Indoor Football League (2018) and the Calgary Stampeders of the Canadian Football League (2019). He was named the CFL's Most Outstanding Rookie following the 2019 season after he totaled 78 defensive tackles, 22 special teams tackles, one sack and one interception in 18 games.

They said it

The Dolphins selected three offensive linemen in the top 111 picks of the 2020 NFL Draft. Austin Jackson from USC, Robert Hunt from Louisiana Lafayette and Solomon Kindley from Georgia are embracing the grind of their first camp. Kindley, Miami's fourth-round pick, said the trio developed a relationship back in February.

"Austin said the other day, 'could you all imagine all three of us would have been at the Miami Dolphins at the Combine?' Because at the Combine, they split us up into groups and I was like No. 28, Austin was like No. 30 and Rob (Hunt) was like No. 25; and we were all with each other the whole Combine," Kindley said. "Those are my boys. I'm glad to be with them."

Around the Beat

Brian Flores discussed his evaluation of the 18th pick (Jackson) of April's draft in his Saturday press conference. Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post has the details.