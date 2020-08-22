The Blitz: Football and Family

Aug 22, 2020
Travis Wingfield

Writer

August 22, 2020

It's the weekend, but that doesn't mean we aren't working. The Dolphins hit the practice field for the fifth time this week in the South Florida sunshine.

Here's what's happening on this Saturday from Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick and safety Kavon Frazier were absent from practice on Friday for personal reasons.

They said it

Few things go together like football and family. For Kamu Grugier-Hill, family is everything, and not just those related by blood. The new Dolphins linebacker paired up with quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on Instagram for a two-man acapella performance.

Grugier-Hill discussed the bond he shares with his new teammate and fellow native Hawaiian.

"For a long time, I've been the only guy being from home – being so far away from home – so having someone here with me that kind of grew up the same way as me, it's awesome," Grugier-Hill said. "We get to talk and joke a lot about how we grew up. It's even funnier because our high schools – even though he's a lot younger than me – are rival high schools, so we get to joke about that a little bit. It's awesome. I love it."

That family bond isn't exclusive to Grugier-Hill and Tagovailoa; it's prevalent across the entire roster.

"This is a young team. Everyone's hungry," Grugier-Hill said. "Everyone's coming in and wanting to work. I think it's easy when everyone is so young and around the same age for the team to kind of have a lot in common. It's just a real friendly, family-oriented locker room."

Stat of the Day

Grugier-Hill discussed his work as a coverage linebacker in Philadelphia during his Friday media availability.

With 357 career coverage snaps, Grugier-Hill has never allowed a passing touchdown and has limited opposing quarterbacks to a passer rating against of only 83.6.

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

We jump ahead to August 23 to remember a big day in team history.

August 23, 2000 -- More than 50,000 fans show up at Pro Player Stadium for the public tribute to Dan Marino. The night's festivities include appearances by the five other members of the famed quarterback "Class of '83" – John Elway, Jim Kelly, Todd Blackledge, Tony Eason and Ken O'Brien – as well as former Dolphins Head Coach Don Shula and former Steelers quarterback Terry Bradshaw. The band "Hootie and the Blowfish" provide the musical entertainment, while the four-hour event concludes with a gala fireworks display.

Content On Tap

We'll recap the day's action on the practice field and with the media availabilities of Brian Flores, Austin Jackson, Robert Hunt and Solomon Kindley. As always, that will be available in a written medium on MiamiDolphins.com and via the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.

Advertising