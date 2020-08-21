Top News: Training Camp Recap -- Day 4

Diverse Dolphins

Jones played all over the Longhorns defense in his Texas career. According to Pro Football Focus, Jones played 371 snaps in the slot, 285 as a free safety and 154 in the box in more of a strong safety role.

Flores and General Manager Chris Grier alluded to Jones' diverse skill set as one of the preferred traits he offered back on draft day. Jones discussed his versatility on Friday after practice.

"I'm open to whatever gets me on the field as fast as possible and whatever I can do to help the team, whether it's lining up in the slot at nickel, lining at high safety, strong safety; I'm just here to do what I can to make the team better, and I have been working kind of everywhere," Jones said.

"Our coach wants to be able to be multiple and be able to play different positions because you never know what can happen at the end of the day, so I've definitely been working kind of everywhere."

The tune is similar for linebacker Kamu Grugier-Hill, who was acquired as a free agent from the Eagles this offseason. He discussed his feelings about playing in a new defense for a coach he is reuniting with in Miami.

"I love it, and it's a big reason why I'm even here," Grugier-Hill said. "There's so many different things that we can do with this defense and it really keeps everyone very diverse and asks everyone to do multiple things. That's exciting for me. It's very different, but I'm getting used to it and I'm loving it."

Grugier-Hill played 244 snaps in the box last season in Philadelphia, Pro Football Focus' distinction for an off-ball linebacker. In addition to 125 snaps across the four special teams units, the Grugier-Hill also played 56 snaps at positions not classified as "in the box."

As seen on his Instagram story earlier in the week, Grugier-Hill has bonded well with the other Hawaii native on the roster in Tagovailoa. Those two made an instant connection and already share a special bond, but those relationships aren't exclusive to one or two guys on the team.