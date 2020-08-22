Top News: Training Camp Recap -- Day 5

Only one year earlier, Jackson was recovering from a bone marrow transplant procedure that put the 325-pound lineman on his back and away from a football field for weeks. Without the benefit of an offseason lifting and conditioning program, Jackson still logged 926 snaps in his final season at USC. Now, Jackson feels stronger and improved in both areas.

"I'm a year older than I was last year. I've had a year more of training," Jackson said. "I'm working with a great organization right now. I think that it's getting better. We've got great guys on both sides of the line. I like to get after it. We all like to get after it and it's a lot of fun."

One of the guys who has been getting after it on the other side of the ball is fellow rookie Raekwon Davis. Davis, who had his jersey ripped off by Jackson during Saturday's practice, didn't need a number for identification; his play brought plenty of attention own its own.

Davis was in the backfield with regularity. He was putting blockers on the ground and impacting the Dolphins' offensive work both against the run and the pass. Coming out of Alabama, Davis caught Kindley's eye in their college battles and the two are continuing a fight three years in the making as professionals in Miami.

"He's a stud. I've been going against him for three years straight in the SEC," Kindley said. "Raekwon is Raekwon. Raekwon is a very good player. He helps me out on certain stuff on the field and I help him out with certain stuff, too."

Brian Flores discussed the offensive line room and the challenges of getting five players up to speed with communication and playing as one singular unit opposed to five individual entities.