Top News: Training Camp Recap - Day 6

"He's doing a great job," Fitzpatrick said. "I just like to see progress and sometimes it's not necessarily a completion, but it's the thought process and making sure the ball is going to the right spot at the right time. There's a lot of different parts of the evaluation process and for me, I just like to see first of all, confidence; and if you make a mistake, get out there, put it behind you and go play the next play. I like that a lot about him and then secondly, just the progression of is he going to the right place? Is he going on time? We're making a lot of progress in that area, too. I think that's the offense in general, and everybody getting a better grasp of it as we're moving forward."

The South Florida media took advantage of Fitzpatrick's well thought-out replies for some scouting reports on the rest of the roster, like a pair of receivers who, in stature, tower over most.

Two trees out wide

DeVante Parker finished fifth in receiving yards and fourth in touchdowns in the 2019 NFL season. By all early indications, Parker is picking up right where he left off this training camp. Monday, his quarterback praised the sixth-year receiver's leadership.

"Preston (Williams) has a great guy to watch, first of all, in DeVante Parker and the way that he works and goes about his business," Fitzpatrick said.

Williams led the Dolphins in receptions, receiving yards and touchdowns at the time of his injury (through Week 9) a year ago. Despite the production, Fitzpatrick pointed to a silver lining of Williams taking in the final eight games of the season from the sideline.