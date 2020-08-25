Top News: Training Camp Recap - Day 7

"His pride and joy is defense. You know the physicality of practice is going to be up because that's a part of the game."

That was Elandon Roberts talking about the Brian Flores and the physicality of Dolphins training camp last week.

Roberts is in his first year with Miami, but it's not his first time playing with Flores. For the former defensive coordinator -- and coach of many-a-defensive position rooms -- Flores' bread and butter is on that defensive side of the ball, as Roberts said.

That much was evident on Tuesday when a call went in favor of the defense, much to the chagrin of the offense. For the first time this August, NFL officials took the field in Davie for the beginning of their own acclimation period in anticipation of the 2020 season.

Myles Gaskin sprinted for the pylon in the front corner of the end zone on a two-point conversion play. The running back won the race tucking the ball inside the proverbial orange finish line and the offensive sideline erupted. That was until the official in charge of the decision ruled Gaskin out at the 1-yard-line. Flores, who happened to be grazing the sideline with the offense, shot a thumbs up to the referee in question with a wry smile stretching from ear-to-ear.

Put your hands in the air

In 2020, the Dolphins defense is taking on the vision of what Flores and Defensive Coordinator Josh Boyer covet on that side of the ball:

Versatility, smart, tough players, length, and guys who prioritize football.

New defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah embodies the Dolphins core tenets.