Top News: Training Camp Recap - Day 8

"It's definitely important (to earn reps on defense)," Frazier said. "But if they want me to play strictly punt and just coverage units, I'm cool with that. If they need me in on defense, I'm going to be ready for my opportunity when it comes."

Tendency breaker

Tight end Durham Smythe is well-aware of the glory – or complete lack thereof – that comes with the territory of playing the blocking tight end role in the NFL. To date, Smythe's played 662 offensive snaps with only 207 as a route runner. One of the focal points of a Notre Dame offense that led the nation in rushing during his senior season in 2017, Smythe isn't new to the unheralded nature of his job.

"You kind of throw yourself in the same boat in terms of not getting the recognition, just with the o-line, because those guys always say you only get the recognition when something bad happens," Smythe said.

The Dolphins ran 12-personnel (one back, two tight ends) 24 percent of the offensive snaps last season. Smythe paired with fellow 2018 draft pick Mike Gesicki on the majority of those snaps. According to Smythe, the two are leaning on each other to round-out their respective games, but also eliminate tendencies for opposing defenses to key on.

"I've kind of benefited from being in a room the last few years with guys who have natural talent in different ways," Smythe said. "I think with me and Mike (Gesicki) going into our third year here, we kind of took a step back after last year, and thought 'How can we benefit this offense by something more than just what we're good at personally?' I think we worked this offseason a lot on trying to become more versatile – more multiple – which I think will eventually kind of eradicate some of our tendency-based things within our offense."

One-on-one