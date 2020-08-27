Top News: Defensive Assistants and Special Teams Coordinator Thursday Media

Boyer on flying to the football: "I think practice execution becomes game reality; so if we're not practicing something and it's not a point of emphasis, you're probably not going to get the results that you want. We spend a lot of time on trying to get the ball, and I would say historically if you look through the league, the turnover margin is probably closest-related to wins and losses as anything else there is. And to get turnovers, you've got to get a lot of guys to the football and they've got to know what they're doing when they get there."

Teaching technique and modern football

Campanile on modern-day linebackers: "You've got to be able to run and hit, and you've really got to be a smart guy because as the game has evolved at every level, linebackers are being asked to do more things. It's always evolving. You want guys that can run and hit and are great communicators, and obviously that takes a really good football IQ to do that at this level."

Alexander on the value of safeties who can cover: "Offenses are trying to do everything they can to attack space, especially in the passing game. You need guys who have the athleticism to be able to cover in space and be tough enough to be able to support on the run. Those guys are much valued now in today's NFL than maybe in years past or in the history of the NFL, when things were kind of a little bit more condensed and heavy run-oriented. So when you have guys like Bobby, when you have guys like Eric and you have guys like Brandon, who are really good in space but also are smart, great communicators and tough enough to support the run, those guys are valued in today's game."

Boyer on the importance of cornerbacks: "It goes really back to situational football – third down, red area, two-minute. Those are, call it, 'winning football.' You really need to have guys that can cover and you can never have too many of them, especially the way offenses are constructed. Sometimes it's three receivers, one tight end and a receiving back; and all of them are skilled receivers. Or it could be two tight ends, two receivers and a receiving back; and they could run the ball at you or they could spread you out and throw it, and I think as many guys that you have on your team that can cover, it puts you in a more beneficial state as a defense."