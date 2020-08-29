Top News: Dolphins Scrimmage Recap

The team gathered together and took a knee in prayer for their teammate, for their friend.

A number of grief-stricken players took the opportunity to tell the media just how important Fitzpatrick is to this team on and off the field, and the level of support he has in this extended family that is the Miami Dolphins

Flores: "I went through this a year ago. Our moms were about the same age. We're about the same age. We're both – I'm a former athlete; he's an athlete, but we're both competitive guys and leaders; and you know, you want to be strong, but there are moments where you can't. You're not able to be and so I understand that, and it's – I just try to support him. This team is supporting him and that was – essentially, that was my message to him."

Isaiah Ford: "It's tough. Any time somebody's dealing with a loss – specifically a mother – a mother and a son's bond is something like no other. I couldn't imagine if it was me, and I just want him to know that whatever we can do as an extended family to support him and help him mourn his loss, that we'll be here for him, you know and just that I love him like a brother."

Tua Tagovailoa: "I told 'Fitz' that I'm here for him. I got emotional when 'Fitz' ended up leaving, too and while we were about to pray as a team; but that's not something that's easy. I reached out to him, too, telling him that he's in my prayers and he's been on my mind and my heart and that if they need anything, that they can reach out to me and I'm here."

Josh Rosen: "It's a brutal situation. And I just tried to support him like any way I could these last couple days, weeks and months; but I mean, Ryan's mom raised a hell of a kid – really strong, awesome, independent kind dude. And I've been fortunate enough to be around him these last couple months, almost a year now, probably. And yeah, it's a tough situation, but kind of puts everything into perspective and reminds you that we all are still human and human things happen."