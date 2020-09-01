The Blitz: Football -- Our Life, Our Passion

September 1, 2020
The calendar officially reads September and that can only mean one thing – football season! We are just 12 days away from kickoff in Foxboro.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they have signed wide receiver Andy Jones and waived linebacker James Crawford.
Jones had been waived by Miami on April 20, 2020. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad during the 2019 season. Jones has also spent time with Detroit (2017-19), Houston (2017) and Dallas (2016-17). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016. During his career, Jones has played in 11 games with three starts, totaling 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown.
They said it
New Dolphins safety Clayton Fejedelem spent the first four years of his career in Cincinnati. The former 100-pound high school freshman said the decision to sign with the Dolphins was an easy one for him back in March, citing the culture and mindset of Brian Flores as major selling points.
"The guys here are here for a reason," Fejedelem said Monday. "We have a very young staff. It's not only that football is a job. Football is a lot of our lives – our passions – and if you're not accountable and if you're not willing to do whatever it takes here, this isn't the building for you."
Around the Beat
College football kicked off on Saturday with a primetime showdown between Austin Peay and Central Arkansas. A significant storyline in that game followed the Governors (Austin Peay) utilizing their fourth string long-snapper.
Monday, Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post asked Brian Flores about the team's contingency plans at one of the league's more unique positions.
To that end, Flores revealed perhaps the most fascinating tidbit about the interesting Hollins on Monday morning.
Flores revealed that Hollins can even serve as an emergency long snapper, a potentially valuable asset in a season to be played during the COVID-19 crisis.
Stat of the Day
Fejedelem corralled an interception Saturday during Miami's scrimmage at Hard Rock Stadium. Through his first four years as a pro, Fejedelem has permitted an opposing passer rating of just 81.3 on 392 coverage snaps, per Pro Football Focus.
A former captain for the Bengals, Fejedelem ranked second in the NFL in 2017 with 14 tackles on special teams.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 1, 1996 - Jimmy Johnson makes his Miami Dolphins debut with a 24-10 victory over the New England Patriots. The two teams combined to fumble the ball seven times with Miami recovering two of the Patriots' gaffes and each of the four coughed up by the Dolphins. Rookie running back Kareem Abdul-Jabbar rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown.
Content On Tap
Twan Russell dives into the Fish Tank today; you can find that episode – and the entire catalog – wherever you get your podcasts. Plus, Drive Time returns with another episode and a daily recap on MiamiDolphins.com with the Top News story.
Dolphins Today is back for another installment as Joanna recaps the week that was.