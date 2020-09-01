The Blitz: Football -- Our Life, Our Passion

September 1, 2020

The calendar officially reads September and that can only mean one thing – football season! We are just 12 days away from kickoff in Foxboro.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Roster Comings and Goings

The Miami Dolphins announced Monday they have signed wide receiver Andy Jones and waived linebacker James Crawford.

Jones had been waived by Miami on April 20, 2020. He spent two stints on Miami's practice squad during the 2019 season. Jones has also spent time with Detroit (2017-19), Houston (2017) and Dallas (2016-17). He originally entered the NFL as an undrafted college free agent with Dallas on May 6, 2016. During his career, Jones has played in 11 games with three starts, totaling 11 receptions for 80 yards (7.3 avg.) and one touchdown.

They said it