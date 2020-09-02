The Blitz: Speed and Competition

September 2, 2020
The players are off on Wednesday as we are just DeVante Parker (11) days out from the season opener in New England.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Dolphins announced Tuesday the release of wide receiver Ricardo Louis. The team also waived cornerback Deatrick Nichols, safety Jeremiah Dinson and defensive end Avery Moss.
They said it
If Dolphins running back Matt Breida were a character in The Fast and The Furious, he'd possess more pink slips than he knew what to do with.
Breida clocked a 4.38 40-yard dash in his 2017 Georgia State Pro Day and owns back-to-back titles for the fastest timed speed in the NFL over the previous two seasons (per Next Gen Stats). Pinging the radar at a speed considered illegal in school zones (22.3 MPH), Breida talked Tuesday about the misconception that he's only an outside runner and his feelings about running between the tackles.
"I love it. That's one thing that since I was a little kid, I love the I-formation, getting ISOs, running up the middle," Breida said. "That's the quickest way to the end zone to me. Outside zone is great but I love going straight down because I feel like I can burst through the line, get to the second level and like I said, it's the fastest way to the end zone."
Around the Beat
The theme of Dolphins camp has been competition. Brian Flores talked about the several of the Dolphins position groups and the battles still taking place with 11 days to go until the opener.
Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald writes:
"We've got a lot of competition on this team at various positions. It's probably 60 players that we feel good about. I'm including practice squad spots as well. I think we've got some talented players, some guys we can develop. As far as forecasting who the best players are, the guys we think we can develop, that becomes a longer conversation. I kind of look at it who the 69 are. We're going to have to release some of those guys and hope we get them back on the practice squad. I've got a pretty good idea of who the 69 guys are."
Stat of the Day
Matt Breida finished sixth in the NFL last season with 5.1 yards per carry. Courtesy of Pro Football Focus, he avoided forced missed tackles on 15.4 percent of his carries (19 missed tackles on 123 carries). The NFL's rushing champion – Derrick Henry – forced 58 missed tackles on 303 carries; good for a 19.1 percent forced missed tackle rate.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 2, 1966 – The Dolphins' inaugural game starts with a bang as Joe Auer returns the opening kickoff 95 yards to the end zone in the Dolphins' first regular-season game, but Oakland wins, 23-14, at the Orange Bowl before 26,776 spectators.
Content On Tap
The Dolphins' position coaches will address the media on Wednesday. We'll have the recap on both MiamiDolphins.com as well as the daily Drive Time podcast.