The Blitz: Speed and Competition

"We've got a lot of competition on this team at various positions. It's probably 60 players that we feel good about. I'm including practice squad spots as well. I think we've got some talented players, some guys we can develop. As far as forecasting who the best players are, the guys we think we can develop, that becomes a longer conversation. I kind of look at it who the 69 are. We're going to have to release some of those guys and hope we get them back on the practice squad. I've got a pretty good idea of who the 69 guys are."