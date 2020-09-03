The Blitz: Study, Learn, Apply

September 3, 2020
The Dolphins are back at it on Thursday with only 10 days until the opener and New England, and one week until the NFL Kickoff Game in Kansas City.
Jason Taylor Joins Dolphins Broadcast Booth
The Miami Dolphins announced the broadcast team for the 2020 season, adding Pro Football Hall of Fame defensive end/linebacker Jason Taylor to the Entercom Radio broadcast. The Dolphins great will join fellow alumni Jimmy Cefalo, Joe Rose and Kim Bokamper. In addition, Roly Martin and Eduardo Martell will return to broadcast games on Univision Deportes Radio.
Roster Comings and Goings
The Dolphins announced Wednesday the release of wide receiver Chester Rogers.
They said it
Dolphins assistants met with the media Wednesday to discuss a variety of topics. Among the talking points, high praise for Dolphins running back Malcolm Perry, courtesy of Josh Grizzard.
"He's done a nice job and it's a testament to him that he just works his ass off all the time," Grizzard said. "What he does a good job of is not making the same mistake twice. So if you see something wrong on one play, 'hey man, you didn't do it quite how we wanted it,' he does a good job of walking through it on his own and coming back the next day and improving on that and then filing it away for, 'okay, this is how this needs to be done the next time.'"
Around the Beat
Grizzard was one of nine coaches that were made available to the media yesterday. Among them, linebacker coach Anthony Campanile, who answered a question regarding his coaching approach and philosophy.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post organized the answers, including Campanile's.
"Organize the information so the guys are thinking in sound bites, not sentences; and they can play fast. I think good football players and good football plays are made with anticipation so you're trying to take away all anxiety because anxiety – obviously you're in fear or unsure of what's going to happen in the future, whether it be in the next few seconds or the next few weeks. Anticipation is you have a pretty good idea, 'hey, this is probably one of two or three things, not one of 10 things.'"
Stat of the Day
Malcolm Perry led college football with 65 runs of 10+ yards in 2019 with the Navy Midshipmen. He also finished second in the NCAA with 2,017 rushing yards.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 3, 2000– Jay Fiedler opens at quarterback in the Dolphins' season-opener against Seattle at Pro Player Stadium. Fiedler is the first quarterback to start on opening day for the Dolphins other than Dan Marino since 1983. Fiedler completes 15 of 24 passes for 134 yards with one touchdown and no interceptions in the Dolphins' 23-0 win, the third shutout victory on opening day in franchise history and the first since 1983.
