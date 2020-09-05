The Blitz: Capitalizing on Physical Camp

September 5, 2020
Saturday brings significant changes to all 32 teams around the league. By 4 P.M. ET today, the Dolphins must trim the roster to 53 players. Come Sunday, provided the waived players aren't claimed by other clubs, they will become eligible for the Dolphins 16-man practice squad.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Comings and Goings
They said it
Last month, Dolphins safety Eric Rowe talked about his transition from cornerback to safety. The position isn't entirely new to Rowe, who played safety in college at Utah, but that was more of a free safety role.
In Miami, Rowe is asked to do a variety of different things, matching up with tight ends and fitting the run in addition to his coverage responsibilities. He talked about the challenges of playing the run in the absence of on-field reps this offseason. Now, with a few weeks of padded practices under his belt, Rowe feels he's come a long way in a short period of time.
"It's been a lot better," Rowe said. "From the beginning until even now, I'm having a better feel of if I see some tackle pulls or guard pulls, stuff like that, and which way the linebackers are, they're spilling blocks. It's gotten a lot better for me. Obviously we haven't seen live action but for right now in practice, even during the scrimmage, I'm getting a little more comfortable with it."
Around the Beat
Rowe made his bacon last year executing a variety of jobs, perhaps none more notable than locking down opposing tight ends. New Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen brings size, physicality and plus-athleticism to the room.
Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes:
Miami Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen spent the past month playing catch-up, undergoing a crash course to learn a complex offense with his new team.
But Shaheen, who was acquired from the Chicago Bears for a 2021 seventh-round pick at the start of training camp, seems to finally have a solid grasp of Miami's offense.
Stat of the Day
When Rowe intercepted Tom Brady and returned it 25 yards for a Miami touchdown in Week 17 of last season, it marked the first pick-six by a Dolphins defender on the future Hall of Fame quarterback. The Dolphins went on to win the game 27-24 on a late touchdown pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki.
September 5, 1993 -- Tight end Keith Jackson catches two touchdowns from quarterback Dan Marino in an opening day win over division rival Indianapolis. It was Marino's third touchdown strike of the day -- to unlikely hero Greg Baty -- on a one-yard scoring play late in the fourth quarter to put the Dolphins on top for good. The touchdown was Baty's only catch of the game and only touchdown of the 1993 season.
