The Blitz: Capitalizing on Physical Camp

In Miami, Rowe is asked to do a variety of different things, matching up with tight ends and fitting the run in addition to his coverage responsibilities. He talked about the challenges of playing the run in the absence of on-field reps this offseason. Now, with a few weeks of padded practices under his belt, Rowe feels he's come a long way in a short period of time.

"It's been a lot better," Rowe said. "From the beginning until even now, I'm having a better feel of if I see some tackle pulls or guard pulls, stuff like that, and which way the linebackers are, they're spilling blocks. It's gotten a lot better for me. Obviously we haven't seen live action but for right now in practice, even during the scrimmage, I'm getting a little more comfortable with it."

Around the Beat

Rowe made his bacon last year executing a variety of jobs, perhaps none more notable than locking down opposing tight ends. New Dolphins tight end Adam Shaheen brings size, physicality and plus-athleticism to the room.