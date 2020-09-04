Top News: Cut-Down Day, Takeaways and Ice Cream

"Bobby (McCain) had a couple of picks. I had a couple of picks," Rowe said. "Shoot, the corners – I remember they had a nice number of pass breakups and that kind of got them ahead. You've got to ask me the next time I'm up because this afternoon we're going to have the final total."

Austin Jackson screams for ice cream, consistency

Dolphins rookie offensive tackle Austin Jackson responded to a question about any pre-game or night-before rituals he intends to continue during his pro career. Treatment and collecting his team ice cream were the two priorities for the 21-year-old pro.

That answer set off a chain reaction of ice cream takes and questions from the South Florida media (my submission: Chocolate Devotion from Cold Stone Creamery). Jackson agrees with the chocolate infatuation.

"I stay away from strawberry. Strawberry and cookies and cream," Jackson said. "I keep it real, real simple – just a little bit of chocolate, little bit of vanilla, little bit of fudge and maybe some Oreos on top. Just real simple."

How much ice cream would it take to feed an entire offensive line room? Jackson shot high assuming three gallons would do the trick. Ereck Flowers and Solomon Kindley rank one and two at 343 and 339 pounds respectively for the team lead on the scales. Jackson talked about the value of having Flowers massive frame and knowledge of the game alongside him on the line.

"He's entering his sixth-year so he has a lot more knowledge about how things go," Flowers said. "He's just real helpful and he's definitely somebody I look up to on the o-line – we look up to. So just getting to work with him and pick his brain about stuff. It's really helpful."

In between discussing his favorite frozen treats, Jackson provided some insight on his biggest area of focus during his rookie-year training camp.

"The biggest thing for me was just picking up the playbook in training camp making sure my technique is specific – consistently specific – to whatever scheme I'm trying to do," Jackson said. "Just doing what I need to do consistently over and over and over again to the point where it's muscle memory."

Self-scouting

Who better to ask about the growth of all these young Miami Dolphins players than the veterans that see them every day in practice? Rowe and Ogbah were asked about a few of the rookies and positional groups in their Friday media availability, just as Austin Jackson was asked to relay what his eyes tell him regarding quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Rowe on QB Tua Tagovailoa: "He has an arm. He can put zip on the ball. I've noticed through camp that he's gotten his better with his eyes. At safety, we just kind of read the quarterback and beforehand, he was kind of staring down at routes but he's gotten a lot better with his eyes and from what I can tell, his progression. Obviously he's only going to keep getting better. What makes him hard to defend is kind of tough to answer."

Ogbah on QB Tua Tagovailoa: "You still have to watch out for he could scramble on you. He's pretty fast, too. He's pretty mobile, so you have to watch that. He has a nice deep ball too. He throws the ball really well so you've just got to do your best to stay contained and keep him in the pocket or he might get out."