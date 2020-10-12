The Blitz: Complete, Team Wins Are the Sweetest Wins

October 12, 2020
Sunday was a good one for Dolphins fans. A complete team victory led by Ryan Fitzpatrick's three touchdowns and 350 yards, the defense's three takeaways and five sacks, and Jason Sanders making it 14-for-14 on the season, Miami is now 2-3 with a positive point differential (+23) on the year.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
The first injury report for next Sunday's game vs. the Jets will be available Wednesday.
They Said It
In a win with a box score you might see in a video game, picking any one individual to highlight is an impossible task. But for both Head Coach Brian Flores and quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick, it was the call of Special Teams Coordinator Danny Crossman and the execution of safety Clayton Fejedelem that got their attention.
"The fourth down in the second half and calling the fake punt, I thought that might've been the call of the game and really just allowed us to maintain the momentum and add to our lead," Fitzpatrick said.
"The fake punt by [special teams coordinator] Danny [Crossman] was a great call and a great execution on the part of our players," Flores added.
Flores was asked to reflect on the game and the magnitude of the big win.
"It's right at the top," he said. "I think offensively, defensively and the kicking game. We started fast, brought great energy, made plays in all three phases."
Around the Beat
Preston Williams posted a career-high receiving yards in Miami's 43-17 win Sunday over the San Francisco 49ers.
Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post detailed the big day for The Unicorn.
It set a tone for Miami's upset victor at San Francisco on Sunday. And it showed that there was something different about the Williams that showed up this day.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
For today's OTD, we go back one day to October 11, 1987 during the NFL player's strike to honor this crazy occurrence:
Miami's replacement team records a 42-0 shutout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first regular season game played in Joe Robbie Stadium.
Stat of the Day
Coming into the game Sunday, the Dolphins' biggest play was a 27-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki in Week 2. Miami eclipsed that number five times Sunday. The big plays came in the 70-, 47-, 32-, 31-, and 28-yard variety. Gesicki once again sits atop the biggest play leaderboard as he picked up 70 yards on a perfectly thrown pass from Fitzpatrick while running back Myles Breida did most of the heavy lifting on the 31-yard screen pass.
Williams secured the 47-yard gain on the first play of the game and the 32-yarder to the second-year wide receiver ended up in the end zone for six. Parker's 28-yarder did not; however, his 22-yard touchdown was the longest third-and-goal conversion in the NFL since December 17, 2001, when New Orleans quarterback Aaron Brooks threw a touchdown pass to WR Willie Jackson on a third-and-goal from the 28-yard line.
Content On Tap
In case you missed it, the game recap article and Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield are available now on MiamiDolphins.com and wherever you get your podcasts. Travis broke down the game, gave his takeaways, and talked to John Congemi regarding his three takeaways.
Today, we'll take a look at all the key stats on Inside the Numbers and update you on the latest surrounding the Dolphins 2020 schedule.