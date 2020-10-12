The Blitz: Complete, Team Wins Are the Sweetest Wins

On this Day in Dolphins History

For today's OTD, we go back one day to October 11, 1987 during the NFL player's strike to honor this crazy occurrence:

Miami's replacement team records a 42-0 shutout victory over the Kansas City Chiefs in the first regular season game played in Joe Robbie Stadium.

Stat of the Day

Coming into the game Sunday, the Dolphins' biggest play was a 27-yard pass from Ryan Fitzpatrick to Mike Gesicki in Week 2. Miami eclipsed that number five times Sunday. The big plays came in the 70-, 47-, 32-, 31-, and 28-yard variety. Gesicki once again sits atop the biggest play leaderboard as he picked up 70 yards on a perfectly thrown pass from Fitzpatrick while running back Myles Breida did most of the heavy lifting on the 31-yard screen pass.

Williams secured the 47-yard gain on the first play of the game and the 32-yarder to the second-year wide receiver ended up in the end zone for six. Parker's 28-yarder did not; however, his 22-yard touchdown was the longest third-and-goal conversion in the NFL since December 17, 2001, when New Orleans quarterback Aaron Brooks threw a touchdown pass to WR Willie Jackson on a third-and-goal from the 28-yard line.

Content On Tap

