The Blitz: Creativity and Wrinkles

September 28, 2020
After a long weekend following Thursday night's victory in Jacksonville, the Dolphins are back at work in preparation for Russell Wilson and the Seattle Seahawks. Miami will look to notch their first win of the year at Hard Rock Stadium against a player Brian Flores referred to as one of the best in the league.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
The first injury report of the week will come out on Wednesday.
They Said It
The Dolphins offense put together three consecutive scoring drives to open the game Thursday night. That was the second time since at least 2000 that Miami put up 21 points on the game's first three possessions, and the first time since 2011.
After the game, quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick – whose 90 percent completion rate set a franchise record single-game record (minimum 20 attempts) – lauded the team's creativity and preparation on a short week.
"It was obviously a very short week so to have a few new wrinkles, I think it speaks to the creativity of our coaching staff and also just speaks to the guys that we have in there, being able to do things like that and for us to be able to trust that they're going to be able to get in there and figure things out," Fitzpatrick said. "Jakeem [Grant Sr.] made a couple nice plays just today, DeVante [Parker], we really just spread it around in the first half. It was nice to see everybody involved and the creativity and that kind of stuff on a short week."
Around the Beat
The victory encompassed Brian Flores' desire for complementary football. A complete team win, the Dolphins defense provided constant pressure, forced turnovers and held opposing quarterback Gardner Minshew under seven yards per attempt and without a touchdown pass. The Jacksonville signal caller entered play with three touchdowns in each of his first two games and 7.8 yards per pass attempt.
Khobi Price of the South Florida Sun Sentinel writes:
The Miami defense contained Jaguars quarterback Gardner Minshew and forced two turnovers after having two combined takeaways in its first two games.
"That's why we practice, prepare and put the time in to win ball games," Flores said Friday afternoon. "I'm excited for our players and coaches to see the fruits of their labor. They worked extremely hard. Now, the goal is to try to string them together. After watching the tape, there were a lot of good things and a lot of things we could correct."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 28, 2014 – The Dolphins make their second regular season trip to London's Wembley Stadium a successful one with a 38-14 triumph against the Oakland Raiders. The final score represents Miami's most lopsided victory since Nov. 20, 2011 when they beat the Buffalo Bills 35-8.
Stat of the Day
Xavien Howard and Noah Igbinoghene allowed only one reception on six pass targets combined Thursday night in Jacksonville. With Howard's interception, and the completion going for only two yards, the Dolphins perimeter corners finished the game with a passer rating against of 0.0.
Content On Tap
Today marks the return of Drive Time with Travis Wingfield. Back from the long weekend, we'll cover media availabilities from Flores and players. We'll also recap the day's latest on Top News.