The Blitz: Dolphins Quarterbacks Talk Next Steps

Oct 22, 2020 at 09:00 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

October 22, 2020

Head Coach Brian Flores announced a switch at the quarterback position on Wednesday. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will take the controls of a 3-3 Dolphins football team currently one game back of the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills. Wednesday, Flores, Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick addressed the switch, the relationship between the two quarterbacks, and what this means moving forward.

They Said It

Name any role that an NFL quarterback could possibly undertake and Ryan Fitzpatrick has lived it. Backup, starter, playing on one-year contracts and long-term deals – he's seen it all in his 16-year career. He understands the shift in his role now as the backup to Tagovailoa.

"I know how difficult it is to play quarterback and how important it is to have everyone in that room pull in the same direction," Fitzpatrick said. "I'll have some time to get away and digest it a little bit, but when this thing starts up agai,n I have to do my best for Tua."

That level of experience is not lost on Tagovailoa. Wednesday, he expressed how valuable Fitzpatrick has been in the acceleration of his learning curve during this rookie season.

"I think with having someone like 'Fitz,' you just don't think within what you know," Tagovailoa said. "You start thinking of what other people are doing, the defense, how they align to stack formations, how fronts can dictate coverages. Just things that I didn't really need to worry about in college, that I think of now."

Around the Beat

ESPN's Cameron Wolfe detailed Ryan Fitzpatrick's comments on Wednesday after the decision became public that the Dolphins were going with Tagovailoa.

"Obviously we've talked in the past, me and you guys, about how I'm the placeholder and this eventually was going to happen," Fitzpatrick added. "It was just a matter of kind of when, not if. It still just ... it broke my heart yesterday. It's a tough thing for me to hear and to now have to deal with, but I'm going to do my best with it."

Related Links

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 22, 2017 – The Dolphins mount a comeback, win over the Jets, 31-28, to improve to 4-2 on the season. Miami fell behind 28-14 late in the third before quarterback Matt Moore came off the bench to throw two touchdown passes to Kenny Stills. After a Bobby McCain interception, Cody Parkey connected on a 39-yard field goal to give the Dolphins their third straight win.

Stat of the Day

During his three years at Alabama, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa posted a passer rating of 199.4, the best career rating in the history of college football (min. 325 pass completions).

Content On Tap

If you missed the Emmanuel Ogbah exclusive, check out MiamiDolphins.com and Drive Time with Travis Wingfield to hear about Miami's leading sack man and the inspiration behind his tireless work ethic.

Plus, no podcast today, but Drive Time returns on Friday for a special crossover edition with The Audible co-host, John Congemi.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Captain Communication

Ted Karras pitched a pass protection shutout Sunday and earned praise from his coaches on Tuesday
news

The Blitz: Mike & Smythe

The Dolphins drafted a pair of tight ends in 2018 who fast became best friends
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Leapfrog into Second Place

Christian Wilkins and the Dolphins defense dominate to move into second place in the AFC East
news

The Blitz: Finishing

Miami Dolphins rookie offensive lineman Solomon Kindley plays through the whistle with a mean streak; where did he develop that mindset?
news

The Blitz: Veteran Secondary Passing Praise

The Dolphins veterans in the defensive backfield showed out Sunday, but nobody will accept the credit
news

The Blitz: Gailey Blown Away By Fitzpatrick's Football IQ

Chan Gailey detailed his relationship with Miami's quarterback and the audible Ryan Fitzpatrick called Sunday that impressed the Dolphins Offensive Coordinator
news

The Blitz: Football with Friends

Mike Gesicki on making big plays and his favorite teammate ever, Ryan Fitzpatrick
news

The Blitz: Complete, Team Wins Are the Sweetest Wins

The Dolphins arrived home early this morning from San Francisco and they brought back a 43-17 victory
news

The Blitz: Going Out West

The Dolphins make the cross-country trek to San Francisco today ahead of Sunday's Week 5 contest
news

The Blitz: Leading By Example

The Dolphins offensive line has a trio of veterans that specialize in leadership
news

The Blitz: Sanders in Pole Position Among Kickers

Jason Sanders is one of five place kickers in the NFL without a missed field goal or point after try in 2020

Advertising