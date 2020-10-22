The Blitz: Dolphins Quarterbacks Talk Next Steps

October 22, 2020

Head Coach Brian Flores announced a switch at the quarterback position on Wednesday. Rookie Tua Tagovailoa will take the controls of a 3-3 Dolphins football team currently one game back of the AFC East leading Buffalo Bills. Wednesday, Flores, Tagovailoa and Ryan Fitzpatrick addressed the switch, the relationship between the two quarterbacks, and what this means moving forward.

They Said It

Name any role that an NFL quarterback could possibly undertake and Ryan Fitzpatrick has lived it. Backup, starter, playing on one-year contracts and long-term deals – he's seen it all in his 16-year career. He understands the shift in his role now as the backup to Tagovailoa.

"I know how difficult it is to play quarterback and how important it is to have everyone in that room pull in the same direction," Fitzpatrick said. "I'll have some time to get away and digest it a little bit, but when this thing starts up agai,n I have to do my best for Tua."