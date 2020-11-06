The Blitz: Fine Tuning

November 6, 2020
It's getaway day for the Dolphins. The team's second trip out west this year takes Miami back to the desert for the first time since 2012. Brian Flores' team will put a three-game winning streak on the line against a red hot Arizona Cardinals team fresh off of their bye week. The last time Kliff Kingsbury's squad laced it up at home, they took down the previously unbeaten Seattle Seahawks in a primetime, overtime thriller, 37-34
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Thursday Injury Report
Dolphins: Running back Myles Gaskin was placed on injured reserve.
Running back Matt Breida (hamstring) did not practice and cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) was limited on Thursday.
Cardinals: Running back Kenyan Drake (ankle) and cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick did not practice on Thursday.
Defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (hamstring) and linebackers Zeke Turner (toe) Jordan Hicks (ankle/writs) were all limited at Thursday's Cardinals practice.
They Said It
Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is slated to make the second start of his career and the first away from Hard Rock Stadium. Thursday, fellow rookie Malcolm Perry discussed the team's post-practice routine of taking extra reps to sync up the timing between quarterback and receiver.
"You can't get anything right unless you work at it," Perry said. "Especially with Tua coming in recently, we've been working with him since he's gotten here. We're not too far off, but there is some fine-tuning to do. The reps after practice are extremely important, just as important as the reps in practice. We're getting with him and trying to get things right every day."
Perry followed up with additional comments on the post-practice work.
"It can range from five to 30 minutes depending on what we need to work on," he explained. "It wasn't really anybody's idea. It's just I feel like we all kind of got together after practice knowing we need to work on something. It kind of became a trend and it's day-by-day how long we stay out there."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins enter Sunday's road game at the Cardinals with the NFL's stingiest scoring defense. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post details the performance and a nod to the last time Miami finished an NFL season allowing the fewest points in the NFL under Jimmy Johnson.
The Dolphins are creating pressure from every position on the field. Miami has 19 sacks. Last year, they posted 23 sacks for the season. "In our defense, anybody can come," linebacker Jerome Baker said. "It's hard to be prepared for anybody on the field to come."
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
November 6, 2016 – Miami makes it three straight with a victory over AFC East rival New York. The Dolphins grounded the Jets 27-23 in electrifying fashion. After the visitors took a 23-20 lead on a Ryan Fitzpatrick touchdown pass to Jalin Marshall with 5:42 to play, running back Kenyan Drake answered with a 96-yard touchdown return on the ensuing kickoff. The Miami defense held and improved the team's record to 4-4, part of a six-game winning streak.
Stat of the Day
Miami's 144 total first downs through seven games is the franchise's most through the first seven games since 2014 (150).
Know the Cardinals
Cardinals quarterback isn't just a dynamic runner (437 rushing yards leads all quarterbacks, ranks 14th regardless of position), he's also one of the game's most dangerous deep passers. Murray ranks 12th in deep passing with 417 yards on throws that travel 20 or more air yards. His 127.7 passer rating on such throws is fourth among quarterbacks with at least 10 deep throws, per Pro Football Focus.
Content On Tap
It's Friday! That means the return of Dolphins Today as Johanna takes us inside Dolphins Headquarters for the latest on the team before the trip out west. Friday also means flashback as we welcome in Ring of Honor Wide Receiver Nat Moore to the Drive Time Podcast to detail the 1977 win over the St. Louis Cardinals. Moore caught three of Bob Griese's career-high six touchdown passes as Miami prevailed 55-14.
We will also tell the story on MiamiDolphins.com in addition to the daily Top News piece.