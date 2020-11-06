The Blitz: Fine Tuning

They Said It

Rookie quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is slated to make the second start of his career and the first away from Hard Rock Stadium. Thursday, fellow rookie Malcolm Perry discussed the team's post-practice routine of taking extra reps to sync up the timing between quarterback and receiver.

"You can't get anything right unless you work at it," Perry said. "Especially with Tua coming in recently, we've been working with him since he's gotten here. We're not too far off, but there is some fine-tuning to do. The reps after practice are extremely important, just as important as the reps in practice. We're getting with him and trying to get things right every day."

Perry followed up with additional comments on the post-practice work.

"It can range from five to 30 minutes depending on what we need to work on," he explained. "It wasn't really anybody's idea. It's just I feel like we all kind of got together after practice knowing we need to work on something. It kind of became a trend and it's day-by-day how long we stay out there."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins enter Sunday's road game at the Cardinals with the NFL's stingiest scoring defense. Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post details the performance and a nod to the last time Miami finished an NFL season allowing the fewest points in the NFL under Jimmy Johnson.

The Dolphins are creating pressure from every position on the field. Miami has 19 sacks. Last year, they posted 23 sacks for the season. "In our defense, anybody can come," linebacker Jerome Baker said. "It's hard to be prepared for anybody on the field to come."