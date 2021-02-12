The Blitz: Friday February 12

"What's great about him is he's one of the hardest working young men I've ever been around. He's also one of the nicest, kindest persons I've ever been around," Annese said.

That's the part that forces Randy Sieler to fight back tears as he recalls Zach's days at Ferris State.

"I can't tell you the number of people that don't understand Zach because he's so different in so many ways. He'll come out to the ranch and put up a ceiling fan or help out with cleaning up and you'd never know this is an NFL player because he just works alongside everybody else and he's a very humble kid."

The ranch he's referring to is Clay Gully Outfitters, Florida's largest free-range gator hunting outfitter, a Sieler family business.

The ranch has become something of a destination for Sieler's Dolphins teammates, like running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed.

"The two running backs, Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed, and then Davon Godchaux came out," Randy Sieler said. "I don't remember who it was but one of them went after a hog and got kind of scared. When you do that, the hog will charge you. So we've got a 300-pound defensive linemen and two NFL running backs with this hog charging, and the only thing squealing louder than the hog was those guys trying to run."

On paper, deer hunting in southeast Michigan doesn't translate to a Florida lifestyle, but the timing was perfect for the Sielers.

"We established (Clay Gully Outfitters) when Zach was still in Baltimore, so all of a sudden coming to Miami, you couldn't have written a better script," Randy Sieler said. "It's absolutely amazing how everything came together."