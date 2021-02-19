The Blitz: Friday February 19

In the lead up to the Week 13 contest with Cincinnati Bengals, linebacker Sam Eguavoen shared his story behind their custom cleats in the 19-7 Dolphins victory on The Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield.
Eguavoen's circuitous route to the NFL took him north of the border to the Canadian Football League before making his Dolphins debut in 2019. This week, on the Rod Pedersen Show, Eguavoen detailed the emotions of playing his first NFL game.
He donned cleats for The Epilepsy Foundation in support of his brother Owen.
Byron Jones Joins the NFL and United Way's Character Playbook
Dolphins Walter Payton Man of the Year Nominee Byron Jones is part of the team's social justice committee, made up of five Dolphins veterans: Jones, Christian Wilkins, Patrick Laird, Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts.
Jones joined the Character Playbook – a digital learning initiative by the NFL and United Way that teaches students the skills to cultivate character and maintain healthy relationships -- panel, as part of the Dolphins Football Unites initiative, to celebrate Black History Month and a conversation on sports and civic engagement.
Mike and Smythe
Episode three of the Mike and Smythe show is set to return soon to a social channel near you. If you appreciate self-deprecating humor and the introspective thinking that goes on in the Dolphins tight ends room, check out the first two episodes here.
Fans can submit questions to the show through this Twitter thread.
Drive Time Offseason Preview
Don't miss the latest edition of the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield as we preview the offseason by taking a look at the quarterback, running back and wide receiver positions.