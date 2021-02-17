The Blitz: Wednesday February 17

Bid On Game-Worn Van Ginkel Jersey
Dolphins linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel played a big role in the thrilling Week 16 win at the Las Vegas Raiders, and now he and his wife Sam are paying it forward.
Proceeds from the bids for the white No. 43 Dolphins jersey worn by Van Ginkel on the night he set a career-high with two sacks will help pay for the cancer treatment of Jake Dieters, a seven-year-old boy from Inwood, Iowa. Inwood is the neighboring town to Van Ginkel's two-stoplight hometown of Rock Valley. Last December, Jake was diagnosed with Wilm's Tumor for the third time.
You can read more about Jake's courage and previous triumphant battles with cancer here. The link also includes instructions for bidding on the jersey. Bidding is now open through Saturday, February 20 at noon ET.
In Case You Missed It, Sanders Extended
The Miami Dolphins announced yesterday they have signed kicker Jason Sanders to a contract extension through the 2026 season.
Sanders is the franchise's all-time career leader in field goal percentage (86.5), converting 77-of-89 attempts. In 2020, Sanders earned first-team All-Pro honors after tying the franchise's single-season points record (144). His 36 field goals made in 2020 were second in the NFL and second in Dolphins history, and his 92.3 field goal percentage was a single-season team record. Sanders originally entered the NFL as a seventh-round pick (229th overall) by Miami in the 2018 NFL draft.
Daniel Jeremiah Mock 2.0
The second mock draft from NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah bolsters Miami's offensive weaponry. With the third and 18th picks of the first round, Jeremiah added LSU wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase and Alabama running back Najee Harris to the Dolphins' offensive huddle.
Chase:
I flirted with giving the Dolphins one of the top offensive linemen here, but they are desperate for difference-making speed and playmaking ability on the outside.
- Jeremiah 2021 Mock Draft 2.0, pick 3
Harris:
After taking Chase at No. 3, the Dolphins double down on playmakers, reuniting Harris with former Alabama teammate Tua Tagovailoa. This would give Miami the makings of a dynamic, young offense.
- Jeremiah 2021 Mock Draft 2.0, pick 18