The Blitz: Wednesday February 17

Proceeds from the bids for the white No. 43 Dolphins jersey worn by Van Ginkel on the night he set a career-high with two sacks will help pay for the cancer treatment of Jake Dieters, a seven-year-old boy from Inwood, Iowa. Inwood is the neighboring town to Van Ginkel's two-stoplight hometown of Rock Valley. Last December, Jake was diagnosed with Wilm's Tumor for the third time.