The Blitz: Friday January 22

The big season was the result of a tireless work behind the scenes work this offseason. And for the Ogbah family, the breakout campaign was no surprise. Before he entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Ogbah was a bright-eyed collegiate standout at Oklahoma State. His life in football fulfilled a prophecy foreseen by his father, Richard Ogbah.

"While we were praying, there was a prophecy about him doing well in football," Richard said. "He had not even started playing much. The prophecy confirmed that he will be all right and will do well and be successful by God's grace."