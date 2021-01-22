The Blitz: Friday January 22

By any metric, 2020 was a breakthrough year for defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah. His nine sacks led the team, but it was his advanced metrics that caught the eye of pundits and analysts alike.
Ogbah's 66 quarterback pressures were third-most among edge defenders (per Pro Football Focus). ESPN tracked a statistic they coined 'sacks created,' which tracks the first pass rusher to beat his man on any give sack. Ogbah was sixth in the NFL in that category with 11.
Brandon Thorn, the author of the Trench Warfare Newsletter, scored the quality of each sack in the NFL this season. Ogbah tied for ninth in the NFL in that category.
You can find Thorn's explanation of his True Sack Rate on today's edition of the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield
Tuesday, we examined all 29 of the Dolphins takeaways from the 2020 season. Alongside cornerback Xavien Howard, Ogbah's name was most associated with the Dolphins' takeaways. According to PFF, nine of Miami's 18 interceptions (tied for most in the NFL) occurred on pass-rush reps in which Ogbah applied a pressure on the quarterback.
The big season was the result of a tireless work behind the scenes work this offseason. And for the Ogbah family, the breakout campaign was no surprise. Before he entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Cleveland Browns in 2016, Ogbah was a bright-eyed collegiate standout at Oklahoma State. His life in football fulfilled a prophecy foreseen by his father, Richard Ogbah.
"While we were praying, there was a prophecy about him doing well in football," Richard said. "He had not even started playing much. The prophecy confirmed that he will be all right and will do well and be successful by God's grace."
This season, we followed up with Emmanuel about his origin story; a story that brought him and his family from Lagos, Nigeria to the United States when he was nine-years-old. The tireless work ethic required of a professional football player was instilled at a young age.
"I attribute my hard work to (my father)," Ogbah said. "Looking up to him and seeing him work hard for his family, that just inspires me to work harder."
Ogbah enters his second year with the Dolphins even hungrier.
"We're just going to take it one step at a time and just reflect and be prepared for next year," Ogbah said at his end-of-season press conference. "I'm just ready to lead and I'm just ready to step up and step my game up."
Jason Taylor Talks Zach Thomas' Hall of Fame Push
Former Dolphins linebacker Zach Thomas is one of 15 finalists for the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class. Thursday, Thomas' teammate and residing member of Canton Jason Taylor, told John Congemi and Kim Bokamper of The Audible why No. 54 should be the next Dolphin to receive his gold jacket.
Dolphins Q&A
Thursday, our social team shared a question-and-answer session with safety Eric Rowe, long snapper Blake Ferguson, punter Matt Haack, wide receiver Lynn Bowden Jr. and tight ends Durham Smythe and Adam Shaheen. They pondered the important questions: who is the best cook on the team? Does the milk or cereal go in the bowl first? You can see the entire clip below.