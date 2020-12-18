The Blitz: Getting More Comfortable

December 18, 2020
We made it to another weekend and one day closer to Dolphins football. The team is looking to get back on the winning track and avenge a season-opening loss to division rival New England. Today, on The Blitz, we hear from rookie safety Brandon Jones regarding his growth from that game to now, Head Coach Brian Flores on the coaching carousel and the last chance to vote for Tua Tagovailoa for Rookie of the Week.
Thursday Injury Report
Dolphins:
Wide receiver Antonio Callaway (not injury related) did not practice Wednesday.
Running back Salvon Ahmed, offensive guard Ereck Flowers, tight end Mike Gesicki, safety Bobby McCain, wide receivers Jakeem Grant and Devante Parker and linebackers Kyle Van Noy and Elandon Roberts were limited participants at Thursday's practice.
Patriots:
Offensive tackle Jermaine Eluemunor did not practice Thursday. New England listed 13 players as limited participants at Thursday's practice.
Click here for the rest of the Dolphins-Patriots Week 15 injury report.
They Said It
The season-opener in New England feels like an eternity ago. Dolphins safety Brandon Jones feels the same way. Though he posted a career-high seven solo tackles in the game, Jones feels like he's come a long way since his NFL debut.
"I watched the (Week 1) game, obviously preparing this week, and I feel like I'm a totally different player, just from knowing the next step, what's going to happen and being comfortable at the end of the day," Jones said. "You could kind of tell I was pretty antsy and trying to be everywhere all at once, but I kind of just understood and realized my job, what I need to do and how I can help and always kind of being aware of the next step before it happens. I think that's something that has progressively gotten better over the weeks."
In a week-to-week league Jones loves his evolving role and approaches each game plan with the same eager attitude.
"I kind of do and play whatever the coaches need me to do," Jones said. "I have a lot of experience in college being able to play the box and play high. I don't mind. Like I said, wherever they need me, I'll do what I can do at the end of the day."
Around the Beat
This time of year is a busy one in the NFL. Some teams are pushing towards the postseason while others are hoping to finish strong and create momentum heading into 2021. Thursday, Brian Flores talked about the game Sunday vs. the Patriots, injury updates and his feelings about assistant coaches attempting to following in his footsteps towards the top of the coaching ranks.
Adam Beasley of the Miami Herald has more.
Flores said Thursday that he wouldn't get in the way of those looking to better themselves.
Dolphins On Social
Stat of the Day
Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa began his career with 152 passes without an interception, the fifth-longest streak in franchise history. Despite throwing his first NFL interception, Tagovailoa threw for a career-high 316 yards in the loss to the Chiefs.
For his performance, Tagovailoa is up for the same award he won in Week 13. Voting is still open and you can help him win back-to-back Pepsi Zero Sugar Rookie of the Week awards.
Know the Patriots
Patriots cornerback J.C. Jackson is second on the NFL interceptions leaderboard behind Xavien Howard. Jackson has seven total picks but the roles are reversed in a similar statistical category. Howard intercepts a pass every 8.40 targets, second in the NFL. With an interception every 8.14 targets, Jackson leads the league.
Content on Tap
Friday means Flashback and we're talking to former Dolphins wide receiver Marty Booker. 'Book' caught a 32-yard touchdown pass in Miami's 21-0 shutout victory over the New England Patriots in 2006. He joins Travis on the Drive Time Podcast to break down that game, which is complemented by a written story on MiamiDolphins.com.
Plus, we'll get you caught on the latest with Dolphins Today and Top News.