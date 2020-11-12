The Blitz: Jackson on his Return to the Lineup, Lessons Learned

Wednesday Injury Report

Dolphins: The Dolphins placed wide receiver Preston Williams (foot) on injured reserve.

Running back Matt Breida (hamstring), cornerback Jamal Perry (foot) and tight end Durham Smythe (concussion) were limited participants in Wednesday's practice.

Chargers: Running back Justin Jackson (knee) did not practice on Wednesday.

Defensive end Joey Bosa (concussion), guard Trai Turner (groin) and tackle Bryan Bulaga (back) were all limited participants at Wednesday's practice.

For the rest of the Dolphins-Chargers Week 10 injury report, click here.

They Said It

Austin Jackson is one of the three rookies to start on the offensive line this year for the Dolphins. After playing the first 244 snaps of his NFL career, Jackson missed three games before entering the lineup in the second quarter against the Cardinals.

Football is supposed to be fun. First and foremost, Jackson was excited to be back on the field with his brothers.

"It was exciting to play in my first game back," Jackson said. "Watching them play for so long, it was fun to come back and be part of the fun."

Jackson acknowledged the benefits of learning more of the mental side of the game as he worked to come back from the foot injury.

"I had a chance to look at more film and really study defenses," Jackson said. "Learning defensive movements and defensive alignments. And then the extra hours in the weight room and the training room, those helped too while I was out."

Still, some things can only be learned on the job.

"Learning that spatial awareness where you're moving in the pocket for an offensive lineman is big," Jackson said. "Getting back used to that was a challenge. For the most part I feel like I prepared myself to not leave a drop off for the team."

Around the Beat

The Dolphins lost a member of the family Tuesday with the passing of former Defensive Coordinator George Hill. Hill, who was 87, was a member of the Dolphins staff from 1989-99.

Hal Habib of the Palm Beach Post has more.