The Blitz: Mike & Smythe

October 20, 2020
Dolphins fans have to wait 12 more days for an opportunity to make it three consecutive wins, but we have plenty of content coming down the pike in the meantime. Today, we hear from tight end Durham Smythe, who scored his first career touchdown, categorize the Dolphins defensive rankings and revisit an explosive day from the offense and Dan Marino back in 1985.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
They Said It
The Dolphins tight end room is a close-knit group. The Mike and Smythe show (starring Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe) debuted over the summer showcasing the bond between Miami's 2018 draft picks on the Dolphins social channels. Gesicki was selected in the second round and Smythe in the fourth of that draft class. The latter, Smythe, recorded his first career touchdown in the 24-0 win over the Jets on Sunday.
In his Monday media availability, Smythe talked about the touchdown and the elation of his friend, Gesicki.
"The funny thing is I think he (Mike Gesicki) gets more excited when we score than when he does," Smythe said. "And when you see him in the end zone when he scores, he gets pretty damn excited, so that says something about him. He's always providing the energy."
Around the Beat
The Dolphins defense is third in fewest points allowed on a per game average (18.8). Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald details Miami's defensive surge behind cornerbacks Byron Jones and Xavien Howard.
Howard and Jones played most of the defensive snaps — in tandem — for the first time in each of the past two weeks, and opposing quarterbacks (the 49ers' Jimmy Garoppolo and C.J. Beathard and the Jets' Joe Flacco) had a 46.1 passer rating in those games — 37 completions in 79 attempts for 314 yards, one touchdown and three interceptions.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 20, 1985 – The Dolphins win a shootout 41-38 over in-state rival Tampa Bay to improve to 5-2. Dan Marino threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and the Dolphins ground game found pay dirt twice to help Miami stretch the third quarter lead to 38-21. Tampa Bay scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie it up, but Fuad Reveiz connected on a 43-yard field goal to give the Dolphins the victory.
Stat of the Day
The Dolphins defense limited the Jets to just 93 total yards in the first half of today's game. It was the fewest yards allowed in the first half of a game by Miami since Oct. 8, 2017 in a win vs. Tennessee. Miami forced six punts and held the Jets to just five first downs in the first half. It's the first time the Dolphins have forced more punts than first downs allowed in the first half of a game since Oct. 8, 2017 in a win vs. Tennessee.
Content On Tap
It's Tuesday, which means the return of Dolphins Today. Johanna takes you behind the scenes on the latest in Davie. Dolphins Today is available on MiamiDolphins.com and on the official YouTube page. Plus, the Dolphins coordinators and offensive assistants will address the media, we will cover that on Top News.
Catch the latest edition of The Fish Tank as Seth and Juice catch up with Greg Camarillo.
Finally, Drive Time returns with another all-22 review and statistical breakdown of the Dolphins 24-0 win over the Jets.