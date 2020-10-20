The Blitz: Mike & Smythe

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 20, 1985 – The Dolphins win a shootout 41-38 over in-state rival Tampa Bay to improve to 5-2. Dan Marino threw for 302 yards and three touchdowns and the Dolphins ground game found pay dirt twice to help Miami stretch the third quarter lead to 38-21. Tampa Bay scored 17 points in the fourth quarter to tie it up, but Fuad Reveiz connected on a 43-yard field goal to give the Dolphins the victory.

Stat of the Day

The Dolphins defense limited the Jets to just 93 total yards in the first half of today's game. It was the fewest yards allowed in the first half of a game by Miami since Oct. 8, 2017 in a win vs. Tennessee. Miami forced six punts and held the Jets to just five first downs in the first half. It's the first time the Dolphins have forced more punts than first downs allowed in the first half of a game since Oct. 8, 2017 in a win vs. Tennessee.

Content On Tap

It's Tuesday, which means the return of Dolphins Today. Johanna takes you behind the scenes on the latest in Davie. Dolphins Today is available on MiamiDolphins.com and on the official YouTube page. Plus, the Dolphins coordinators and offensive assistants will address the media, we will cover that on Top News.