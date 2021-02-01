The Blitz: Monday February 1

While winning is always the preferred outcome, the evaluation mecca that is Senior Bowl week is the game's primary purpose. ProFootballTalk wrote about the advantages provided to the coaching staffs of the Dolphins and Carolina Panthers by coaching the players last week in Mobile.

"With no Scouting Combine, the Senior Bowl could mean more than usual to the decisions made by teams during the draft. The Panthers and the Dolphins, by accepting the invitation to coach in the Senior Bowl, got a little more information than other teams will have."

Every year at the Senior Bowl, players at each position are recognized for their performance throughout the week. One player from each position group is named the practice player of the week based on votes from the group that went against said player (ex: defensive backs vote for the best receiver they went up against throughout the week).

Here is the full list of players recognized for their Senior Bowl performances.

Dane Brugler of the Athletic noted his Senior Bowl winners after taking in all six practices live.