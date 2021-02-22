The Blitz: Monday February 22

Blake Ferguson's Biggest Fan
Friday, we detailed the Week 13 My Cause My Cleats initiative and linebacker Sam Eguavoen's story. From that same podcast, long snapper Blake Ferguson shared his story of growing up and living with Type 1 diabetes.
As a youth, Ferguson looked up athletes that not only made it to the professional ranks, but flourished once there.
"I found people like Jay Cutler," he said. "I think Mark Andrews from the Ravens has it. There is an incredible number of people who have done amazing things beyond just football with this disease and I want to hopefully at some point add my name to that list."
Now, Ferguson is the professional athlete inspiring kids with Type 1, like 12-year-old Ava, who became the Dolphins long snapper's biggest fan when she heard his story. Earlier this month, Ferguson and the Dolphins teamed up with Pisos by Tatz, a custom shoe designer based in South Florida, who helped put together a special package for Ava along with a message from her favorite Miami Dolphin.
This week, Ferguson is volunteering at the Palm Beach Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) virtual gala. To get involved, check out the JDRF website.
Million Dollar Goal Met
The Miami Dolphins won the NFL's "Huddle for 100" community service award in 2020. Last summer, the Miami Dolphins Food Relief Program, funded by the Miami Dolphins Foundation, set a goal to spend $1 million on local minority-owned restaurants before June 1 of this year. Friday, the Dolphins announced that the $1 million goal was surpassed, more than three months ahead of schedule.
No Days Off
Three photos shared on quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's social media accounts Saturday sent Dolphins Nation into a frenzy. The 22-year-old Miami quarterback was putting in work at a local field by running with resistance bands and a throwing session.
Those throws, of course, come from the only southpaw QB in the National Football League. In 2020, Tagovailoa became the first left-handed quarterback to throw a pass in an NFL game since Kellen Moore in 2015.
The NFL's fifth-leading tight end in receiving yards (703) in 2020 participated in the a virtual fundraiser that raised more than $10.6 million this year for pediatric cancer research and family support. Gesicki got involved with THON while he was at Penn State and has also chosen them for My Cause My Cleats all three years he's been playing in the league.