The Blitz: Monday February 8

The 111th pick in the 2020 draft played 747 snaps in his first season as a pro and now he's putting in work in his community . Kindley, who wears No. 66, handed out 66 laptops in his hometown of Jacksonville.

"One of my biggest things is, I don't want to be known just as a football player," Kindley said. "I want to be known as a great person in the community and a leader off the field because football's not always going to be there. Everybody's going to have to remember you for something else, I don't want to just be remembered for football."