The Blitz: Monday February 8

That's a wrap on the 2020 NFL season. Congratulations to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers for hoisting the Lombardi Trophy and winning Super Bowl LV. The journey towards crowning a champion for the 2021 starts now for the Dolphins and the rest of the NFL.

The Senior Bowl is in the books, and without the NFL Scouting Combine as we know it, there are considerable changes to the offseason calendar:

February 23-March 9 – Window for teams to designate one franchise or transitional player.

March 15-17 –For three days before free agency begins, clubs are permitted to contact and enter into contract negotiations with agents of players who will become unrestricted free agents.

March 17– Official start of the 2021 league year (4:00 p.m. ET).

All 2020 player contracts expire at this time, and clubs can begin signing new free agents. All reported trades and signings can't be announced by the teams until the new league year begins.

April 19 -Offseason workout programs begin.

April 23 - Last day for restricted free agents to sign offer sheets.

The following players are scheduled to be unrestricted free agents:

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick

Running backs Matt Breida and DeAndre Washington

Wide receiver Mack Hollins

Offensive linemen Ted Karras and Julién Davenport

Defensive tackle Davon Godchaux

Linebackers Elandon Roberts, Sam Eguavoen and Vince Biegel

Safety Kavon Frazier

Punter Matt Haack

The following players are scheduled to be restricted free agents:

Quarterback Jake Rudock

Wide receiver Isaiah Ford

Offensive lineman Adam Pankey

The following players are schedule to be exclusive rights free agents:

Linebacker Calvin Munson

Cornerbacks Nik Needham and Jamal Perry

For full definitions of each of these free agent designations, click here.

April 29-May1 -- NFL Draft in Cleveland

After free agency, the Dolphins are scheduled to make nine picks in the 2021 NFL Draft. The exact position of picks will be determined shortly once compensatory picks are awarded, but Miami is scheduled to be on the clock with the third and 18th overall picks in the first round.

The Big Fish

Last year's draft brought back fruitful returns for Miami, including an opening day starter in the fourth round. Solomon Kindley's bubbly personality and penchant for crushing blocks made him an immediate fan favorite in Miami. The Jacksonville native appeared on the Drive Time Podcast during the 2020 season where he talked about his run-ins with South Florida wildlife, his play-through-the-whistle temperament, and how he earned the nickname 'The Big Fish.'

The 111th pick in the 2020 draft played 747 snaps in his first season as a pro and now he's putting in work in his community. Kindley, who wears No. 66, handed out 66 laptops in his hometown of Jacksonville.

"One of my biggest things is, I don't want to be known just as a football player," Kindley said. "I want to be known as a great person in the community and a leader off the field because football's not always going to be there. Everybody's going to have to remember you for something else, I don't want to just be remembered for football."

Kindley joined Travis Wingfield on the Drive Time Podcast again in December to reflect on his rookie season. The rookie linemen (Kindley, Austin Jackson and Rob Hunt) also told the story about the bond shared between the rookies on MiamiDolphins.com.

