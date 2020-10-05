The Blitz: Moving On Up

Oct 05, 2020 at 08:54 AM
Wingfield-Temp-headshot
Travis Wingfield

Writer

October 5, 2020

The Dolphins valiant effort Sunday came up short as the team fell to Seattle 31-23 and is now 1-3 on the young season. The mood in the postgame pressers was consistent; the guys are ready to get back to work Monday in anticipation of next Sunday's game in the home of the defending NFC champions.

Here's what's happening today in Davie.

Injury Report

The Dolphins had four players exit the game Sunday vs. Seattle, but each returned to action. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson, defensive end Shaq Lawson, wide receiver DeVante Parker and safety Bobby McCain each returned after being deemed questionable to do so in-game.

They Said It

Since Week 6 of last season, no player in the NFL has more receiving yards than Miami's DeVante Parker. With his ninth career 100-yard day vs. Seattle, Parker has 1,280 receiving yards over that span of 16 games. If those 16 games were its own season, Parker's receiving production would be the fourth-best yardage total in a single season in Dolphins history.

Post-game, Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the importance of Parker in the Dolphins' offense.

"DeVante is a great player for us, one that I'm always going to rely on especially in tough situations," Fitzpatrick said. "And try to get him the ball and rely on him to win one-on-one. He did some good things versus zone coverage today, just finding the spot and running after the catch. But he's a big part of what we do. And it was good to get him back in the game today."

Related Links

Dolphins On Social

On this Day in Dolphins History

October 5, 1997 – The Dolphins defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-14, at Pro Player Stadium, marking the 300th victory in franchise history, including playoffs. The Dolphins become the second team from the old AFL to reach the 300-win plateau. The Oakland Raiders were the first.

Stat of the Day

Xavien Howard intercepted a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone on a third quarter pass intended for D.K. Metcalf. The interception was Howard's 14 since December of 2017. Nobody in the NFL has more interceptions in that span than Howard, despite the Dolphins cornerback playing in only 26 games.

Content On Tap

We'll go inside the numbers today on MiamiDolphins.com taking a look at the snap counts and key data from Sunday's loss vs. Seattle. We'll also have the quotes and new from the day on Top News.

Related Content

news

The Blitz: Ball Hawks

Today on The Blitz: ball hawks in the secondary, Miami's diverse leadership and looking back at the Shula Bowl
news

The Blitz: Flores' Approach to Limiting Penalties

The Dolphins have been one of the least-penalized teams under Brian Flores through his first 19 games through teaching discipline
news

The Blitz: The More You Can Do

Linebacker Jerome Baker's versatility and leadership has an impact on all three levels of the defense
news

The Blitz: Unc and Nephew

Dolphins Wide Receiver Jakeem Grant talks about his relationship with DeVante Parker and the inspiration behind Parker's animated series
news

The Blitz: Creativity and Wrinkles

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick talk the creativity and wrinkles added by offensive coordinator Chan Gailey
news

The Blitz: Isaiah Ford's Jacksonville Homecoming

The trip to Jacksonville will be the first in the professional career of Duval County native, Dolphins WR Isaiah Ford
news

The Blitz: Primetime

A short week means Dolphins football is two days away and the first primetime game for many Dolphins youngsters
news

The Blitz: Quick Turnaround

The Dolphins comeback effort came up just short Sunday in the home opener, but the bounce back opportunity is just three days out
news

The Blitz: Ereck Flowers Back in His Own Backyard

Ereck Flowers grew up going to Dolphins games and training camp practices; Sunday, he'll make his Hard Rock Stadium debut in the aqua and orange
news

The Blitz: The Best Medicine is the Next Game

Quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick talks about adjustments for Week 2 and the ultimate cure for a loss the previous Sunday
news

The Blitz: Correcting Mistakes

Dolphins defensive coordinator Josh Boyer spoke to the media Tuesday about Miami's goals this week in practice

Advertising