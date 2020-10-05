The Blitz: Moving On Up

Since Week 6 of last season, no player in the NFL has more receiving yards than Miami's DeVante Parker. With his ninth career 100-yard day vs. Seattle, Parker has 1,280 receiving yards over that span of 16 games. If those 16 games were its own season, Parker's receiving production would be the fourth-best yardage total in a single season in Dolphins history.

"DeVante is a great player for us, one that I'm always going to rely on especially in tough situations," Fitzpatrick said. "And try to get him the ball and rely on him to win one-on-one. He did some good things versus zone coverage today, just finding the spot and running after the catch. But he's a big part of what we do. And it was good to get him back in the game today."