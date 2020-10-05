The Blitz: Moving On Up

October 5, 2020
The Dolphins valiant effort Sunday came up short as the team fell to Seattle 31-23 and is now 1-3 on the young season. The mood in the postgame pressers was consistent; the guys are ready to get back to work Monday in anticipation of next Sunday's game in the home of the defending NFC champions.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Injury Report
The Dolphins had four players exit the game Sunday vs. Seattle, but each returned to action. Offensive tackle Austin Jackson, defensive end Shaq Lawson, wide receiver DeVante Parker and safety Bobby McCain each returned after being deemed questionable to do so in-game.
They Said It
Since Week 6 of last season, no player in the NFL has more receiving yards than Miami's DeVante Parker. With his ninth career 100-yard day vs. Seattle, Parker has 1,280 receiving yards over that span of 16 games. If those 16 games were its own season, Parker's receiving production would be the fourth-best yardage total in a single season in Dolphins history.
Post-game, Ryan Fitzpatrick talked about the importance of Parker in the Dolphins' offense.
"DeVante is a great player for us, one that I'm always going to rely on especially in tough situations," Fitzpatrick said. "And try to get him the ball and rely on him to win one-on-one. He did some good things versus zone coverage today, just finding the spot and running after the catch. But he's a big part of what we do. And it was good to get him back in the game today."
On this Day in Dolphins History
October 5, 1997 – The Dolphins defeat the Kansas City Chiefs, 17-14, at Pro Player Stadium, marking the 300th victory in franchise history, including playoffs. The Dolphins become the second team from the old AFL to reach the 300-win plateau. The Oakland Raiders were the first.
Stat of the Day
Xavien Howard intercepted a Russell Wilson pass in the end zone on a third quarter pass intended for D.K. Metcalf. The interception was Howard's 14 since December of 2017. Nobody in the NFL has more interceptions in that span than Howard, despite the Dolphins cornerback playing in only 26 games.
