The Blitz: Pass Rush in Waves

On this Day in Dolphins History

December 31, 1972 - QB Bob Griese comes off bench in 7-7 battle in third quarter after a 10-game absence and rallies Dolphins to a 21-17 victory at Pittsburgh to repeat as AFC Champions.

Stat of the Day

The Dolphins defense ranks first in the NFL on third down, holding the opposition to a 30.7 conversion rate. Wednesday, Flores revealed that assistant defensive backs coach Curt Kuntz leads the staff's third down meetings.

"He's very detailed," Baker said of Kuntz. "He tries to get every single thing they do on third down. I guess you can say he transitioned well. He's definitely been helping us doing his part when it comes to third down."

Know the Bills

Quarterback Josh Allen set the Bills franchise record with his 34th touchdown pass of the season Monday night in Foxboro. Of those 34 touchdowns, 20 have come from Buffalo's top four wide receivers in targets (Stefon Diggs, Cole Beasley, John Brown and Gabriel Davis). The quartet catches a collective 71.4 percent of their pass targets in 2020.

Content on Tap

Running backs Myles Gaskin and Salvon Ahmed combined for 299 yards from scrimmage the last two weeks. Today, both will join the Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield to discuss their time together at the University of Washington, and now with the Dolphins. Plus, Washington Running Backs Coach Keith Bhonapha details the duo's friendship and shared work ethic on the football field.