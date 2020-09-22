The Blitz: Primetime

September 22, 2020
Coming off a tight loss with a few opportunities going by the wayside, the next game can't get here fast enough. With Game 3 fast approaching – just two days away -- here's a look at the injury report, player's commenting on the quick turnaround, and much more.
Monday Injury Report
The Dolphins listed 10 players on the first injury report of the week. These designations are estimations since the teams did not practice today.
Cornerback Byron Jones (groin/Achilles) would not have practiced.
Wide receiver DeVante Parker (hamstring), cornerback Xavien Howard (knee), safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and defensive end Shaq Lawson (hip) would have been limited participants.
Linebackers Kyle Van Noy (hand), Elandon Roberts (concussion), running back Matt Breida (ankle), wide receiver Jakeem Grant (shoulder), and defensive end Emmanuel Ogbah (ankle) would have been full participants.
Jacksonville listed four players on their Monday injury report. Center Brandon Linder (knee) and safety Benjamin Watson (illness) would not have practiced.
Wide receiver D.J. Chark Jr. (chest) and tight end Tyler Davis (knee) would have been limited.
They Said It
Thursday night is more than just Solomon Kindley's first NFL prime time game. It's also a trip back home. The Dolphins rookie guard and Jacksonville native is excited to face his hometown team.
"I remember seeing Thursday night games watching Jacksonville," Kindley said. "Now it's a dream come true that I'm able to go back to that stadium and now I'm playing on Thursday Night Football. I'm excited. I'm ready to go."
Dolphins cornerback Nik Needham is also anticipating the trip. It's a quick bounce back opportunity for the Miami secondary.
"I'm definitely ready to just get right back out there this week and having a Thursday night game, it couldn't be better than that," Needham said.
Around the Beat
At the conclusion of his Monday press conference, Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores addressed the passing of Patriots running back James White's father, who was killed in a car accident in nearby Cooper City on Sunday afternoon.
"I just want to send condolences from myself and the Dolphins to James White and his family. He lost his father Tyrone in a car accident here in South Florida yesterday," Flores said. "His mom is in critical condition. His father is an incredible person who has done a lot for, or did a lot, for a lot of young people here in South Florida. James, Gio Bernard along with a lot of other guys – that's a big loss. You guys can write about all you want from a Dolphins standpoint, but I would just take a look at what his father Tyrone did for a lot of young kids in South Florida. I want to send my condolences to James White and his family. I know he's on the Patriots and we compete against those guys; but we're a football family in the National Football League. I just want him to know he has our support. We're praying for his mom right now. His dad was a truly great, great, great man who did a lot for a lot of people. I think people need to know about that."
Dave Hyde of the South Florida Sun Sentinel has more.
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 22, 1991 – Don Shula captures the 300th win of his coaching career with Miami's 16-13 win over the Green Bay Packers. With career coaching win number 300, Shula joins the immortal George Halas (324 wins) as the only NFL coaches to win 300 or more games.
Know the Opponent
Jacksonville's James Robinson is the first undrafted rookie to start opening day at running back in the history of the NFL, and he's proving his coaches right. He runs with purpose, rushing for 164 yards and two touchdowns (one rushing, one receiving) early in his rookie season.
Content On Tap
Tuesday means the return of Dolphins Today. Joanna will catch you up on the latest from Davie. The Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield is back to recap snap counts, statistics, coaches media availability and much more.
The Dolphins are back on the practice field tonight ahead of Wednesday's flight to Jacksonville. Stay caught up on the latest with injuries and game notes on Top News, presented by Baptist Health.