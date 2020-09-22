The Blitz: Primetime

"I just want to send condolences from myself and the Dolphins to James White and his family. He lost his father Tyrone in a car accident here in South Florida yesterday," Flores said. "His mom is in critical condition. His father is an incredible person who has done a lot for, or did a lot, for a lot of young people here in South Florida. James, Gio Bernard along with a lot of other guys – that's a big loss. You guys can write about all you want from a Dolphins standpoint, but I would just take a look at what his father Tyrone did for a lot of young kids in South Florida. I want to send my condolences to James White and his family. I know he's on the Patriots and we compete against those guys; but we're a football family in the National Football League. I just want him to know he has our support. We're praying for his mom right now. His dad was a truly great, great, great man who did a lot for a lot of people. I think people need to know about that."