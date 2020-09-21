Top News: Coach Better, Execute Better

It was a tall task for rookie cornerback Noah Igbinoghene, in his second game, to be matched up with one of the league's best. Flores praised Igbinoghene's mental toughness, a trait that is required to play under the Miami head coach.

"Noah is a mentally tough kid," Flores said. "I think playing against a receiver of that caliber the entire day after an injury, getting put in that position, he had some instances where he covered him well and then he had a lot of instances where (Stefon) Diggs was able to get open against him. I think it's a good experience for him. I think he'll learn from it."

The Miami offense scored a touchdown on its second possession of the game, but would not score again until the sixth time with the football, the final possession of the first half. From that point, Ryan Fitzpatrick and the Dolphins offense scored 21 points and mounted drives of 48, 85, 44 and 75 yards.

Offensive Coordinator Chan Gailey talked Monday about the adjustments his unit made to kick start the offense's production.

"We had a couple of passes that we felt we could take advantage of since they had everybody up near the ball," Gailey said. We were able to get guys in behind the linebackers and make some plays and we were able to get that done."

Gailey continued to divulge on the offensive plan, particularly the looks the Buffalo defense gave that made running the ball difficult.