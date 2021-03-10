The Blitz: Recapping Daniel Jeremiah Draft Conference Call

Daniel Jeremiah Conference Call
The NFL Draft is just 50 days away. Tuesday, NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah hosted a conference call for droves of football media entities to provide his latest insight on the 2021 NFL Draft.
This annual teleconference provides a veritable 'who's who' of football media with tidbits of information and analysis from one of the league's most respected draft analysts.
Last year, one of the more popular comments by Jeremiah referred to a player that would become the Dolphins' left tackle just eight weeks later.
Jackson – following a unique path to the NFL -- didn't quite crack the top 15, but he was the 18th overall selection in a draft class packed full of quality tackles; not unlike the 2021 class.
Seven tackles cracked Jeremiah's latest top 50 prospects list, a class that rivals last year's group.
Tua Tagovailoa Answers Fan Questions
The man Jackson was drafted to protect – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – was featured on Fanatics Live Monday, a live forum where the Dolphins signal-caller signed autographs and answered questions. Among the half-hour long availability, Tagovailoa talked about his football journey, his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, the relationship he shares with Dan Marino and much more.