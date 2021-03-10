The Blitz: Recapping Daniel Jeremiah Draft Conference Call

You can find more of Jeremiah's draft notebook from this week's Football Morning in America column , penned weekly be the venerable Peter King.

The man Jackson was drafted to protect – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – was featured on Fanatics Live Monday, a live forum where the Dolphins signal-caller signed autographs and answered questions. Among the half-hour long availability, Tagovailoa talked about his football journey, his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, the relationship he shares with Dan Marino and much more.