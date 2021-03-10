Presented by

The Blitz: Recapping Daniel Jeremiah Draft Conference Call

Mar 10, 2021 at 11:11 AM
Travis Wingfield

Daniel Jeremiah Conference Call

The NFL Draft is just 50 days away. Tuesday, NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah hosted a conference call for droves of football media entities to provide his latest insight on the 2021 NFL Draft.

This annual teleconference provides a veritable 'who's who' of football media with tidbits of information and analysis from one of the league's most respected draft analysts.

Last year, one of the more popular comments by Jeremiah referred to a player that would become the Dolphins' left tackle just eight weeks later.

Jackson – following a unique path to the NFL -- didn't quite crack the top 15, but he was the 18th overall selection in a draft class packed full of quality tackles; not unlike the 2021 class.

Seven tackles cracked Jeremiah's latest top 50 prospects list, a class that rivals last year's group.

On yesterday's Drive Time Podcast with Travis Wingfield, Travis and John Congemi broke down draft options including the potential of Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, a player Jeremiah is quite fond of as a prospect.

Another Jeremiah claim that was greeted by plenty of social media engagement was his assertion that North Carolina running back Javonte Williams is pushing to contend for RB1 status. Jake Arthur of Horseshoe Huddle threaded the bullet points from the call below.

You can find more of Jeremiah's draft notebook from this week's Football Morning in America column, penned weekly be the venerable Peter King.

Tua Tagovailoa Answers Fan Questions

The man Jackson was drafted to protect – quarterback Tua Tagovailoa – was featured on Fanatics Live Monday, a live forum where the Dolphins signal-caller signed autographs and answered questions. Among the half-hour long availability, Tagovailoa talked about his football journey, his ability as a dual-threat quarterback, the relationship he shares with Dan Marino and much more.

