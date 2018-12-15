Advertising

Saturday, Dec 15, 2018 01:32 PM

The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Vikings

Eric Todoroff

Digital Media Manager

121518_TheBlitz

The Dolphins will have their hands full with the Vikings top-ranked third-down defense.

The door is still open for Xavien Howard to return to the lineup against the Vikings.

Never question Ryan Tannehill’s toughness.

The Dolphins have taken advantage of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s versatility in the secondary.

Adam Gase’s offense has needed to be evolutionary this season due to injuries.

The Frank Gore Way: Work hard. Live right. Stay healthy.

Ja’Wuan James is developing into a “pulling tackle.”

Success on the road will determine Miami’s playoff fate.

The Miami Miracle will be on ice in Minnesota.

There is no doubt the Dolphins believe they can make the playoffs.

Since 2010, teams that have won on walk-off regulation touchdowns are 4-4 in their following game.

They don’t have a long history, but the Dolphins and Vikings have some memorable matchups.

Related Content

The Blitz: Thursday's Top Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Thursday's Top Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Tuesday's Trending Content
news

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Tuesday's Trending Content

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Miami Miracle | Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Dolphins-Patriots Saturday Storylines
news

The Blitz: Dolphins-Patriots Saturday Storylines

The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Dolphins Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Dolphins Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Dolphins Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Tuesday's Trending Dolphins Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Victory Monday Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Victory Monday Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Bills
news

The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Bills

The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Dolphins Content
news

The Blitz: Thursday's Trending Dolphins Content

The Blitz: Dolphins Headlines & Highlights
news

The Blitz: Dolphins Headlines & Highlights

The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Colts
news

The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Colts

Advertising