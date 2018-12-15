The Blitz: Saturday Storylines Before Dolphins-Vikings

The Dolphins will have their hands full with the Vikings top-ranked third-down defense.
The door is still open for Xavien Howard to return to the lineup against the Vikings.
The Dolphins have taken advantage of Minkah Fitzpatrick’s versatility in the secondary.
Adam Gase’s offense has needed to be evolutionary this season due to injuries.
Success on the road will determine Miami’s playoff fate.
There is no doubt the Dolphins believe they can make the playoffs.
They don’t have a long history, but the Dolphins and Vikings have some memorable matchups.