The Blitz: Sure-Tackling Safeties

Dolphins safety Bobby McCain spoke to the South Florida media on Wednesday about a variety of topics. Among them, Miami's focus on one of Head Coach Brian Flores' staples – tackling.

"You have to practice tackling to do it well," McCain said. "That's one of our pillars on our defense. Set the edge, communicate, tackle and defend the deep part of the field. If you're not making tackles, that just means big plays. That's a thing we emphasize not just in training camp but each and every week to make sure we're getting guys on the ground."

Another staple for Miami's defensive surge over the five-game winning streak are the various pressure packages. McCain discussed the purpose and goal of being multiple and applying pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

"Putting pressure on the quarterback, the o-line, the coordinator – making them feel us," McCain said. "You don't know where we're coming from or what we're doing. We have good game plans every week."

