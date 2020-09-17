The Blitz: The Best Medicine is the Next Game

September 17, 2020
Week 2 kicks off tonight with a pair of in-state, divisional rivals in the Cleveland Browns and Cincinnati Bengals clashing on Thursday Night Football. The Dolphins will renew a rivalry of their own in Sunday's home opener at Hard Rock Stadium. The first practice of the week is in the books with Day 2 on the horizon.
Here's what's happening today in Davie.
Roster Changes and Injury Updates
Linebacker Elandon Roberts (concussion) was the only player not on the field Wednesday for Miami.
Five players were limited participants in practice for Miami: wide receivers DeVante Parker (hamstring) and Jakeem Grant (calf), safety Clayton Fejedelem (pectoral) and cornerbacks Xavien Howard (knee) and Byron Jones (Achilles).
Two Dolphins were listed on the Wednesday report but participated in full. Linebacker Kyle Van Noy (hand) and Preston Williams (knee) went through the entire practice on normal rep counts for Miami.
The visiting Buffalo Bills listed seven players on their Wednesday injury report.
Four players did not practice for the Bills. Wide receiver John Brown (foot) and a trio of linebackers – Matt Milano (hamstring), Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) were not on the field Wednesday.
Linebacker Tyrell Dodson (neck) and quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) were limited participants on Wednesday at Bills practice.
Defensive tackle Vernon Butler was listed for a hamstring injury, but was a full participant.
They Said It
Over the course of a 16-year career, nobody is impervious to the peaks and valleys of life in the National Football League. Starter, backup, incumbent, new guy, Ryan Fitzpatrick has seen it all from every role imageable. After Sunday's loss in New England, the Miami quarterback says the best medicine for a less-than-satisfactory performance is getting back on the field to prepare for another opponent.
"The best medicine for a performance like that is getting back on the practice field," Fitzpatrick said yesterday. "So, today was a great day for us. New opponent, new week, starting fresh and just getting into the preparation. Having a week like I had last week, that can't happen if we're going to win football games."
Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores praised the leader of his offense for his ability to bounce back, crediting Fitzpatrick's competitive spirit.
"He's a competitive player. That's what makes me confident (that he'll bounce back)," Flores said. "He's had success in this league. He's bounced back before. I think everyone feels like they could've played better, feels like it could've been better last week."
Around the Beat
Protecting Fitzpatrick's blindside is a task executed by a player 16 years the quarterback's junior. Austin Jackson, per Pro Football Focus, didn't allow a QB pressure in his NFL debut.
Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed what the Dolphins coaching staff said about the third-youngest player in the NFL's debut at left tackle.
Dolphins On Social
On this Day in Dolphins History
September 17, 1989 – In Miami's 24-10 win at New England, Dan Marino throws his 200th career touchdown pass, becoming the 13th player in NFL history to throw for 200 TDs. It was just his 89th career game, and he reaches the 200 touchdown pass mark faster than any quarterback in NFL history.
Know the Opponent
The Bills added a two-time 1,000-yard receiver to an already impressive group of wide outs this offseason via Stefon Diggs. John Brown, per Pro Football Focus, ranked 19th in yards gained on passes that traveled 20 or more yards (332) in 2019. His new teammate – Diggs – ranked first in that category with 635 receiving yards on deep passes in 2019.
Content On Tap
Thursday is preview day as we take a deep dive into the matchup between the Buffalo Bills and Miami Dolphins. We will also cover the game on Drive Time with Travis Wingfield as well as all the media with coaches and player availability.