The Blitz: The Best Medicine is the Next Game

The visiting Buffalo Bills listed seven players on their Wednesday injury report.

Four players did not practice for the Bills. Wide receiver John Brown (foot) and a trio of linebackers – Matt Milano (hamstring), Tremaine Edmunds (shoulder) and Del'Shawn Phillips (quadriceps) were not on the field Wednesday.

Linebacker Tyrell Dodson (neck) and quarterback Jake Fromm (not injury related) were limited participants on Wednesday at Bills practice.

Defensive tackle Vernon Butler was listed for a hamstring injury, but was a full participant.

They Said It

Over the course of a 16-year career, nobody is impervious to the peaks and valleys of life in the National Football League. Starter, backup, incumbent, new guy, Ryan Fitzpatrick has seen it all from every role imageable. After Sunday's loss in New England, the Miami quarterback says the best medicine for a less-than-satisfactory performance is getting back on the field to prepare for another opponent.

"The best medicine for a performance like that is getting back on the practice field," Fitzpatrick said yesterday. "So, today was a great day for us. New opponent, new week, starting fresh and just getting into the preparation. Having a week like I had last week, that can't happen if we're going to win football games."

Dolphins Head Coach Brian Flores praised the leader of his offense for his ability to bounce back, crediting Fitzpatrick's competitive spirit.

"He's a competitive player. That's what makes me confident (that he'll bounce back)," Flores said. "He's had success in this league. He's bounced back before. I think everyone feels like they could've played better, feels like it could've been better last week."

Around the Beat

Protecting Fitzpatrick's blindside is a task executed by a player 16 years the quarterback's junior. Austin Jackson, per Pro Football Focus, didn't allow a QB pressure in his NFL debut.

Joe Schad of the Palm Beach Post detailed what the Dolphins coaching staff said about the third-youngest player in the NFL's debut at left tackle.